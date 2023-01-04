The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and Hubble Space Telescope gave us some astounding images of the world beyond Earth in 2022.
2022 was an incredible year for astrophotgraphy. From the release of the first images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope — the largest of its kind — to those captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, we were able to peer further into the cosmos than ever before. Here are ten breathtaking images.
Captured by Hubble
This speckled area, called NGC 1850, is a 100-million-year-old globular cluster approximately 160,000 light-years away.
NASA, ESA and N. Bastian (Donostia International Physics Center); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)