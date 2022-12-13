The World Cup’s Greatest Lesson: It’s OK For Men To Cry

Defeat is sorrow. Victory is joy. Either way, let the tears flow, man.
Not enough men cry in public. Sure, it’s more okay to cry than ever. Lebron showed us how to do it. So did Harry Styles. Crying is normal, natural, and something we see our kids do every damn day. We say, let the tears flow — like the greatest soccer players in the world, men showing us all how to feel your emotions out loud.
The most common tears in the World Cup, of course, are those of defeat. Look to U.S. attacker Timothy Weah as he embraces coach Gregg Berhalter (hugs are good too!) after a 3-1 defeat to Holland in the Round of 16.