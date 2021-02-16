So, you want your little boy to be a member of the A-team. Great! The firs letter of the alphabet is an excellent hunting ground for names and offers a number of classic, cool, and unique names for boys. “A” is a letter that can take you anywhere in the world, back in time, to traditional names like Abram or Anwar, or into the future with cute, sleek boys names like Ace and Atticus. Whether it’s attitude, ambition, or affection that’s keeping you in the A’s, there’s a name here to fit the bill.

When deciding on a baby name some parents keep a sibling’s name in mind, while others are looking for one that sounds good with their last name. Choosing within a letter of the alphabet is a great way to frame the search: Whatever your reason for wanting a baby name from the beginning of the alphabet, these 36 boy names that start with A are a great place to start.

Abbot Abie Abraham Abram Ace Adan Adnan Adrian Adriel Aiden Alaric Albert Albie Alec Ali Allen Ambrose Amir Anders Angel Angelo Anthony Anwar Ari Arkham Armand Arlo Artie Asher Aster Ashton Atticus August Austin Axel