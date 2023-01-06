Best-Selling Electric Vehicles: The Top 8 EVs In America, Ranked

Are you in the market for a new family car? Maybe an electric vehicle as federal EV tax credits kick in for 2022? As more people turn to electric vehicles (EVs), data from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book highlights the top-selling EVs in America, and we have to admit, that list is not super surprising.

According to the data from Kelly Blue Book, one EV maker remains ahead of the pack, and that likely won’t change for a while. As explained by Statista, the data used to compile the ranking of the best-selling EVs in America in 2022 was taken using sale data from the first nine months of 2022.

However, despite only data from the first three quarters of 2022, the full-year delivery figures don’t suggest the fourth quarter would lead to significant changes.

Of the top 8 best-selling EVs, one brand continues to be ahead, capturing roughly two-thirds of the market by a large margin.

Here’s a ranking of the top best-selling EVs in America:

8. Kia EV6, selling 17,654 units

7. Hyundai IONIQ 5, selling 18,492 units

6. Tesla Model X, selling 19,542 units

5. Chevy Bolt EV. EUV, selling 22,012 units

4. Tesla Model S, selling 23,464 units

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E, selling 28,089 units

2. Tesla Model 3, selling 156,357 units

1. The Tesla Model Y, selling 191,451 units

And the top-selling EV of 2022, according to data from the first three quarters, goes to Tesla Model Y, which sold 191,451 units.

Check out Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book sales report to read the full report.