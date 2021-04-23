50 Badass Dog Names for Creatures Large and Small
You're a badass, but your dog's more of a badass — give them a name that counts.
Parents will spend countless hours coming up with a unique baby name but when it comes to dogs — we too often pick a physical characteristic and move one. Right, Spot? Your badass baby deserves a badass name — but the same goes for a badass dog name. The number one rule is for the name to feel right. Take Fido. As a name, Fido may have lost some its luster over the centuries through overuse, but it’s a name with a badass pedigree — Fido was Abraham Lincoln’s most beloved dog, and also Italy’s most famous canine during World War II (true to his name, Fido waited faithfully for his deceased person for years after the war).
From the grandest Dane to the most minute Chihuahua, this list of wild, surprising, and badass names provides plenty of fodder. Whether you’re into art, music, history, politics, or just the ring of the unusual, we’ve found some of the indisputably coolest dog names for small dogs, big dogs, and every dog in between.
Badass Dog Names From Music
- Elvis
- Johnny
- Sandman
- Cobain
- Crotchet
- Otis
- Stallion
- Orville
- Patsy
- Gina
Badass Dog Names From The Arts
- Venice
- Sistine
- Vinci
- Dada
- Painter
- Canvas
- Surry
- Vincent
- Kahlo
- Googie
Badass Dog Names From Movies
- Rosebud
- Rebel
- Joker
- Hemsworth
- Tombstone
- Rat Pack
- Cheadle
- Marlon
- McQueen
- Redford
Badass Dog Names From Pop Culture
- Torta
- Rita
- South Bend
- Mirage
- Gawker
- Light Beer
- Bezos
- Recon
- Oppo
- Ratio
Badass Dog Names Badass Pet Names From Politics
- Filibuster
- Georgia
- Caucus
- Runaway
- Warren
- Minnie
- Lightfoot
- Whitmer
- Precinct
- White House
This article was originally published on