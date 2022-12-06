Scientists have unearthed a lot of odd details about down there.
Penises are incredibly interesting. Although men spend far too much time thinking about their penis length, there are many fascinating things to know about the shape, evolution, and more. Here are ten such facts.
Trevor Lush/Getty
1. Shoe Size Doesn’t Match Penis Size
Using a man’s shoe size to guess his penis size is…inaccurate, at best. One of the more definitive studies on the subject determined that there is no link, despite past surveys loosely supporting this urban legend because they relied on cough self-reporting.
Ashley Corbin-Teich/Getty