If almost two years of pandemic has yielded a set of man boobs, then the time for prevention has long-since passed. What you need is not finger-wagging or condemnation; what you need is a no-frills, fail-proof plan to burn off your newfound breasts, and to lose those man boobs fast. Well, here’s some good news: Regardless of your current cup size, a few carefully directed exercises — what we’ll call “man boob workouts” — along with some practical advice will get you headed in the right direction. So if you’re ready to bid adieu to your décolletage, our step-by-step guide will get you there.

The Problem With Chest Workouts

Here’s the thing: you don’t need to be overweight or out of shape to have man boobs. Actually, you can be quite fit and still acquire a fine pair of man boobs (the bad news). But figuring out how to get rid of man boobs fast is actually quite simple (the good news).

Here’s the skinny: Many chest and upper chest workouts work your three chest muscle groups as a single unit because your middle and lower chest muscles tend to be naturally stronger, so it’s easy to overcompensate for the middle and lower chest muscles during a chest workout. In other words, exercises to get rid of man boobs — the ones that get rid of them fast and for good — can be found in a good upper chest workout.

Exercises that isolate your upper chest muscles (also known as the clavicular head of your pectoralis major), building them in strength and size to give you pecs that really pop. An easy way to do this is to perform your usual chest exercises at an incline of 25 to 45 degrees. (Going higher than 45 degrees will engage your deltoid muscles more than your pecs.)

Do the five exercises here twice a week, either as part of your normal weights day or after a quick cardio session. Choose weights slightly heavier than you are used to — weights you can perform two sets of 6-8 reps with, as opposed to the more standard three sets of 10-12.

Upper Chest Workout Move #1: Incline Dumbbell Press

Sit back on a bench inclined at 35-45 degrees. Holding a dumbbell in either hand, bend your elbows and place hands at your chest. Inhale, then exhale as you raise dumbbells over your chest, arms straight. Inhale and lower to your chest.

Upper Chest Workout Move #2: Low Cable Crossovers

Set your cable pulleys to ankle or shin height. Holding a pulley in your right hand. Step three to four feet away from the machine, feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping your back and arm straight, raise your right arm on a diagonal plane in front of you, allowing it to cross the midsection of your body to chest height at your left side. Slowly release your arm until it is by your right side. Repeat on left side.

Upper Chest Workout Move #3: Reverse Grip Barbell Bench Press

Sit back on a bench inclined at 35-45 degrees. Hold a barbell at chest height, elbows bent and palms shoulder-width apart facing your chest. Make sure your thumbs are hooked around the bar for safety. Exhale and raise the bar directly above your chest, arms straight and palms facing “forward” (toward your head). Inhale and lower barbell to your chest.

Upper Chest Workout Move #4: Landmine Chest Press

Use a bar weighted for two sets of 4-6 presses. If your gym has a safety box, put the far end of the bar in it for secure leverage. If you don’t have a box, position the far end in a corner of the gym floor or another secure wedge to hold it in place. Begin by standing at a distance such that the near end of the bar touches your shoulders when your elbows are completely bent. Wrap both hands around the bar at the near end, one on top of each other. Lean slightly forward so that the bar subtly supports your weight. Raise hands in the air until your arms are straight. Lower back down.

Upper Chest Workout Move #5: Incline Dumbbell Flyes

Sit back on a bench inclined at about 30 degrees. Holding a dumbbell in either hand, raise arms straight above your chest. Allowing a slight bend in your elbows, drop your arms out to the sides, keeping them at shoulder height (don’t let them drift lower). Hold for five counts feeling a stretch across your chest. Squeeze your chest muscles and raise arms directly above your chest again.

Upper Chest Workout Move #6: High-Grip Machine Chest Flyes

Take your next set of flyes sitting down. For these machine flyes, move your grip up above the handles and, similar to the dumbbell flyes, hold for five counts and squeeze your chest muscles.