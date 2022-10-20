10 Reasons Sober October Is Life-Changing — And It’s Not Too Late To Start

Giving up — or cutting down on — alcohol for even just a month can have serious benefits to your health. And although October is more than halfway through, there’s still time to jump on the fad and reap the rewards, because any length of sobriety has benefits. Here are 10 great reasons for doing it.
Reason #1: You’ll sleep better. Studies have found that temporarily abstaining from alcohol increases sleep quality. Relatedly, you can expect more energy and better concentration, too.
