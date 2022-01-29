7 Reasons Why Sleeping Naked Means Sleeping Better

If there’s one place where it’s truly acceptable to be yourself, it should be the bedroom. No matter how conservative your attire in the outside world, in your bed you should be able to strip down to your birthday suit and feel those high thread count sheets against your bare behind. And though you run the risk of being walked in on by your kids (do give them a head’s up), sleeping nude may be worth it. Research shows there are many benefits of sleeping naked — it can improve not only your snooze, but also other aspects of your health. Is it better to sleep naked though? Here’s what the research says about going au naturale come bedtime.

Sleeping Naked Helps You Fall Asleep Faster

If you’ve ever awoken in the night because you’re sweating bullets or it’s just too warm in your bedroom, then sleeping nude can help. According to research published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, “the effects on sleep stages differ depending on the use of bedding and/or clothing…because heat exposure increases wakefulness and decreases slow wave sleep and rapid eye movement sleep.” Clothing and excessive bedding may make it harder to fall asleep because your body isn’t at the optimal temperature.

Keeping Cool Improves Sleep Quality

The right temperature not only helps you get to sleep, but it improves sleep quality once you’re catching zzz’s. When room temperature is between 66 and 72 F, it helps the body’s sleep systems take over sooner. Research has shown that the cooler you are under the sheets, the deeper you’ll sleep at night and the less likely you are to wake up in the middle of the night. So if you don’t have flannel pajamas holding in the heat, you’re much more likely to enjoy a good night’s rest.

Bare Skin in Bed Could Help You Lose Weight

While it may seems a bit far-fetched to think that sleeping naked could help you shed pounds, it’s actually true. An NIH study found that if your skin remains cooler while you’re sleeping, it can help you burn calories. Staying cool while you snooze speeds up your metabolism by producing more brown fat to keep you warm, which is actually good for losing weight. Brown fat is a specific type of body fat that’s activated when you’re cold. It works to maintain your body temperature by breaking down glucose and fat molecules. And according to the study, “men exposed to a cool environment overnight for a month had an increase in brown fat with corresponding changes in metabolism.”

Going Brief-Less Improves Male Fertility

Elevated scrotal temperatures can negatively affect sperm quality. Certain types of underwear have been shown to change both sperm count and sperm concentration. The bottom line: Research shows that letting your balls be free makes for better sperm, and one of the easiest ways to accomplish this is by sleeping in the nude.

Skipping Underwear Boosts Vaginal Health

Yeast infections are more likely to occur in moist environments, so if your partner is wearing their skivvies to bed, they could be restricting air movement downtown for the eight or more hours they’re asleep. Clingy pajamas and nighties may do the same. That’s why the best thing for vaginal health is wearing nothing at all. This is equally true for wearing yoga pants all day long, sitting in a wet bikini, and sleeping in underwear. Going naked gives the vagina a chance to breathe for an extended period of time.

Skin-to-Skin Contact Increases Intimacy

Skin-to-skin contact is most often associated with a parent bonding with their newborn. But it works with your partner too. If the two of you sleep naked, the brush of your skin against theirs releases oxytocin, also called the cuddle hormone. In relationships, oxytocin increases sexual arousal and relationship intimacy. Not to mention that it puts you in a great mood come morning.

Going Natural Boosts Your Self-Esteem

If you want to love thyself a little more, it may help to strip down. A study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that spending more time naked “promotes a more positive body image, higher self-esteem and greater life satisfaction.” What better time to experiment with your naturalist self than in the privacy of your own bedroom?

Okay, Yeah, Farting Naked Is Pretty Disgusting

Although sleeping naked is largely good for your sleep and overall health, researchers have found one gross downside. The average person passes gas 13 to 21 times a day. And each time you fart in bed, you release fecal matter and the bacteria that comes along with it (TikToker and plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn can get credit for sounding this alarm). So if you’re afraid of crepitating a bacterial blanket for you and your partner, consider a few simple steps: Avoid carbonated beverages, artificial sweeteners, too many cruciferous vegetables, and legumes before you hit the sheets.

Why You Should Sleep Naked: The Bottom Line

We all want to sleep better, and according to a significant body of research, sleeping naked might be an easy tool for a better snooze sesh. Not to mention that it can keep both the vagina and the testes in top condition, while also helping you take your relationship intimacy to the next level. So don’t be timid. If there’s any place that you should try on your birthday suit, it’s the bedroom.