You already know that August babies tend to be the tallest and September babies are more likely to do well in school, but what about October babies? Are they made of pumpkin, spice, and everything nice? Are they creepy and a little off-kilter, like Halloween? Absolutely not — this is science, not astrology. But studies do suggest that October babies seem to share several attributes. They’re better at sports and unlikely to commit suicide. And although they get sick more often, they tend to tough it out and live long lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the science of being born in October.

October Babies Are More Likely To See Their 100th Birthdays...

Autumn babies are more likely to live to be 100-years-old than those born in the summer, according to a 2011 study of 1,574 centenarians (people who live to or beyond 100) and 11,000 of their shorter-lived siblings and spouses. The results revealed that “persons born in September-November have significantly higher chances of exceptional longevity than persons born in March,” study authors wrote. A subsequent German study echoed these findings, with more recent data.

…But, Strangely, People Born In October Seem To Get Sick More Often

Despite numerous studies linking increased longevity to autumn births, a 2015 study of 1,000 individuals born between 1900 and 2000 found that October babies have the highest risk of overall disease. (May babies had the lowest.) However, study authors stress that individual health habits matter more than general disease risk, in this case. “The risk related to birth month is relatively minor when compared to more influential variables like diet and exercise,” study co-author Nicholas Tatonetti said in a statement.

Fortunately, October Babies Have Strong Hearts

Another nugget from the above study is that, although October babies may have an increased risk of asthma and respiratory illnesses, they’re at reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Another 2012 study linked these lower cardiovascular disease risks with longer life expectancies, which explains why people born in October may be more at risk of disease, but still enjoy long lives.

And Those With An October Birthday Way More Heart On The Playing Field

Perhaps October babies’ healthier hearts explain why they seem to be particularly good at sports. Research out of the University of Essex that tested the stamina, strength, and cardiovascular fitness of nearly 9,000 boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 16 and found that kids born in October and November were significantly better athletes, possibly due to optimal vitamin D exposure in the womb. “With children born in the Northern Hemisphere, those born in autumn tend to have slightly bigger bone and muscle mass,” study author Gavin Sandercock told New York Magazine. “They start off with more muscle, become active earlier, then get involved in athletics sooner. It becomes a positive cycle.” Just another reason why birthdays matter in Fantasy Football.

October Babies Seem To Have Better Mental Health

People born in October are 17% less likely to commit suicide than those born in other months, according to a 2006 study of 27,000 suicides in the British Journal of Psychiatry. And an odd study of 29 million people that investigated associations between birth month and schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression found no links for October. So that’s a good sign.

In sum, October babies may be more likely to have asthma, but that doesn’t seem to stop them from winning at sports or at life in general. So enjoy your birthday — you may only get 100 of them.