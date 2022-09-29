No need to skimp on dessert with these tasty, low-sugar treats.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
All the gooey comfort of traditional chocolate chip cookies, with none of the sugar. How, you ask? With sugar alternatives such as stevia — which is 200 times sweeter than table sugar, so you can use a lot less — and sugar-free chocolate chips. It’s just that easy. These yummy cookies only have about 1g of sugar per serving.
Gelatin
Skip the Jell-O and whip up this simple dessert at home. Make it using unflavored gelatin, fruit juice, and monk fruit sweetener — which like stevia is up to 200 times sweeter than table sugar. Top with sugar-free whipped cream and granola for a fancy parfait.
