8 Easy Ways To Start Your Morning With Mindfulness

Light yoga and mindfulness can completely change your day; they can help with ailments from anxiety to pain to high blood pressure. Fortunately, Monique Schubert, Lead Yoga Faculty for Kripalu Center for Yoga + Health, shows us how easy it is to incorporate a mindfulness routine into your morning — before you even get out of bed.
supersizer/Getty
1) Move before you get out of bed.
Before your feet touch the ground, try the reclining twist pose to wake up your body. Lay on your back and stack your bent legs on your right side for several breaths, then repeat on your left side.
Shutterstock