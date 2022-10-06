Whether it’s because you have a colicky baby, spent the whole night binging TV, or just have insomnia, sometimes you have to function on zero sleep. Without the right tricks, it can feel impossible. But with these hacks, you’ll make it through the work day with your eyes wide open.
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty
Hack #1: Go For A Short Run
Jogging may be the last thing you want to do, but research shows that a quick bout of cardio can jumpstart your day. As neuroscientist Vladyslav Vyadzovskiy puts it: “While running may tire your body out, such exercise might actually reduce your brain’s need for sleep.”
Hayden Scott / 500px/Getty