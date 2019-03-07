What do dads need good butt workouts for? You’re not a football player exposing himself in tights on TV every Sunday. You’re not a rock star, or a Hollywood heartthrob, and the last time you wore a Speedo was for your summer camp swim test in 7th grade. Dads don’t worry about having a perky butt or spend their time researching the best butt workouts for men — or, do they?

See, having a toned butt isn’t just a vanity thing. It’s an essential piece of the kinetic chain that keeps your body strong and injury-free. It can help prevent tendonitis, and also help hold you erect, taking pressure off your back and preventing your pelvis from tilting in that awkward way that causes your gut to protrude in front of you. Simply put, a strong butt makes for a smaller gut.

The question is how to focus on your glutes, without stronger muscle groups like your quads taking over. Begin with these five exercises that you can do at home, in just 10 minutes:

Squats

You know the drill: Feet shoulder-width apart. Back straight. Bend your knees and allow your butt to drift back slightly. Straighten. Repeat 10 times, take a 60 second break, then do 10 more.

Lunges

Stand with your feet together. Take a big step forward with your right leg, counterbalancing by allowing your left arm to swing forward. Shift your weight forward as you bend your right leg. Push through your right heel as you return to standing with feet parallel. Do 10 lunges on your right side, 10 lunges on your left side. Take a 60-second break and repeat.

Bridges

Lie on your back, knees bent, feet close to your butt. Squeeze your butt cheeks together as you raise your hips up off the floor, creating a straight line from your knees to shoulders. Hold the contracted position for 20 seconds, then release and relax for 10 seconds. Repeat 5 times.

Modified Bridges

Lie on your back, propping your feet up on a sturdy chair or bench, knees bent so that your legs form a right angle. Pushing through your heels and squeezing your butt cheeks, raise your hips off the floor into a bridge position. Hold for 15 seconds, then release and relax for 5 seconds. Repeat 5 times.

Superman Kicks

Lie on your stomach, arms and legs extended behind you. Tighten your butt muscles and raise your feet and torso an inch or two off the floor. Gently kick your legs back and forth, as if you were using a kickboard in the swimming pool. Kick for 15 seconds; rest for 15 seconds. Repeat 5 times.