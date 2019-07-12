Expectant parents spend more than a few hours trying to dream up the perfect baby girl’s name to carry their daughter through life. Finding a unique name for a baby girl is a joyful task, but a daunting one. How can you know which name is going to best suit her personality and serve her interests as she grows?

Something very flowery and girly might be cute when she’s little, but not so much down the road. Pluck a baby name straight from pop culture or one that’s trending upward in popularity, and eventually it will feel staler than three-week old sourdough. Then there’s the question of what, if anything, you want to carry forward from your own family — will you choose a family name that says something about your roots, or will you break tradition and choose something more unusual?

Although we can’t help you answer those personal questions, we can provide some great inspirational baby girls’ names. We’ve compiled a list of baby girl names that are unusual enough that your child won’t share them with every other classmate, but also not, like, Mufaletta, Paprika, or Chalice. We’ve also included 13 baby girls’ names you should consider avoiding because, hey, it’s important. Happy picking.

The 101 Baby Girl Names to Consider

Poppy Olivia Frankie Chloe Luna Meara Violet Zoe Amethyst Arabella Kristin Adeline Anabella Piper Sam Taylor Tayla Alessandra Rosie Elliana Sky Willa Hazel Aida Sienna Tyra Blake Stella Savannah April Lilly Lillee Chrysanthemum Gracie Heidi Jasmine Ada Hallie Aurora Myla Iris Clementine Christina Tory Victoria Kaelie Katherine Molly Isabel Harper Harlow Parker Willow Charlotte Scarlette Isla Ellie Marlow Holly Amber Ariel Viola Annabeth Malia Lillia Etta Hattie Pearl Ivory Georgia Nola Penny Ella Maggie Karina Addison Olive Ava Elizabeth Jade June Brie Ivy Daisy Alice Evelyn Ruby Aria Matilda Esmé Leah Brooke Josie Helena Margaret Alyssa Hadley Lexie Celeste Maya Maeve

13 Baby Girl Names to Avoid

1. Alexa: Avoid setting your child up for a lifetime of the popular Amazon device responding to their name.

2. Blue: Just because Beyoncé kind of pulled it off doesn’t mean just anyone can.

3. Meghan: A pretty name for sure, but soon to be everywhere, thanks to the formerly newest duchess.

4. Londyn: If you love a place so much you’re going to name your kid after it, at least spell it right.

5. Merika: While it could have been a fathomable name in another time and place, the introduction of this slang word into the American vocabulary makes this name intolerable.

6. North: It was bad enough when Kim and Kanye did it.

7. Olga: Doesn’t exactly bring to mind a sweet little baby, now, does it.

8. Anous: No further comment.

9. Facebook: Yep. Someone did it. Don’t follow in their footsteps.

10. Hashtag: #No #JustNo

11. Abcd: We can only imagine what these parents were thinking.

12. Bertha: Come on. Don’t be cruel.

13. Ursula: It just sounds…villainous.