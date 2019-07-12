What's in a name?

The 101 Best Baby Girl Names (And 13 To Avoid)

Because you're going to regret Daenerys — trust us.

Expectant parents spend more than a few hours trying to dream up the perfect baby girl’s name to carry their daughter through life. Finding a unique name for a baby girl is a joyful task, but a daunting one. How can you know which name is going to best suit her personality and serve her interests as she grows?

Something very flowery and girly might be cute when she’s little, but not so much down the road. Pluck a baby name straight from pop culture or one that’s trending upward in popularity, and eventually it will feel staler than three-week old sourdough. Then there’s the question of what, if anything, you want to carry forward from your own family — will you choose a family name that says something about your roots, or will you break tradition and choose something more unusual?

Although we can’t help you answer those personal questions, we can provide some great inspirational baby girls’ names. We’ve compiled a list of baby girl names that are unusual enough that your child won’t share them with every other classmate, but also not, like, Mufaletta, Paprika, or Chalice. We’ve also included 13 baby girls’ names you should consider avoiding because, hey, it’s important. Happy picking.

The 101 Baby Girl Names to Consider

  1. Poppy
  2. Olivia
  3. Frankie
  4. Chloe
  5. Luna
  6. Meara
  7. Violet
  8. Zoe
  9. Amethyst
  10. Arabella
  11. Kristin
  12. Adeline
  13. Anabella
  14. Piper
  15. Sam
  16. Taylor
  17. Tayla
  18. Alessandra
  19. Rosie
  20. Elliana
  21. Sky
  22. Willa
  23. Hazel
  24. Aida
  25. Sienna
  26. Tyra
  27. Blake
  28. Stella
  29. Savannah
  30. April
  31. Lilly
  32. Lillee
  33. Chrysanthemum
  34. Gracie
  35. Heidi
  36. Jasmine
  37. Ada
  38. Hallie
  39. Aurora
  40. Myla
  41. Iris
  42. Clementine
  43. Christina
  44. Tory
  45. Victoria
  46. Kaelie
  47. Katherine
  48. Molly
  49. Isabel
  50. Harper
  51. Harlow
  52. Parker
  53. Willow
  54. Charlotte
  55. Scarlette
  56. Isla
  57. Ellie
  58. Marlow
  59. Holly
  60. Amber
  61. Ariel
  62. Viola
  63. Annabeth
  64. Malia
  65. Lillia
  66. Etta
  67. Hattie
  68. Pearl
  69. Ivory
  70. Georgia
  71. Nola
  72. Penny
  73. Ella
  74. Maggie
  75. Karina
  76. Addison
  77. Olive
  78. Ava
  79. Elizabeth
  80. Jade
  81. June
  82. Brie
  83. Ivy
  84. Daisy
  85. Alice
  86. Evelyn
  87. Ruby
  88. Aria
  89. Matilda
  90. Esmé
  91. Leah
  92. Brooke
  93. Josie
  94. Helena
  95. Margaret
  96. Alyssa
  97. Hadley
  98. Lexie
  99. Celeste
  100. Maya
  101. Maeve

13 Baby Girl Names to Avoid

1. Alexa: Avoid setting your child up for a lifetime of the popular Amazon device responding to their name.

2. Blue: Just because Beyoncé kind of pulled it off doesn’t mean just anyone can.

3. Meghan: A pretty name for sure, but soon to be everywhere, thanks to the formerly newest duchess.

4. Londyn: If you love a place so much you’re going to name your kid after it, at least spell it right.

5. Merika: While it could have been a fathomable name in another time and place, the introduction of this slang word into the American vocabulary makes this name intolerable.

6. North: It was bad enough when Kim and Kanye did it.

7. Olga: Doesn’t exactly bring to mind a sweet little baby, now, does it.

8. Anous: No further comment.

9. Facebook: Yep. Someone did it. Don’t follow in their footsteps.

10. Hashtag: #No #JustNo

11. Abcd: We can only imagine what these parents were thinking.

12. Bertha: Come on. Don’t be cruel.

13. Ursula: It just sounds…villainous.

