This Potent Bodyweight Workout Hits Your Most Overlooked Group Of Muscles

Physical power and strength may start with a strong core — but it won’t last without a strong back. Yes, building a broad back contributes to the coveted V-shape physique sought by gym novices and bodybuilders alike, but too often everyone else ignores one of the most important muscle groups for strength, power, and injury prevention. Building up your back muscles will safeguard you from back pain, injuries, and spinal misalignments that are common from sitting too much at work, in the car, or on the couch — especially from hunching over and staring at your phone. And it’s entirely possible to do it from home, with only bodyweight back exercises.

The posterior back muscles provide our bodies with foundational support. Building these muscles through exercises in hinged positions, such as row variations and even pull-ups and chin-ups, enhances the stability we need for injury prevention. Upper back strengthening alleviates shoulder, neck, and chest discomfort. And if your spine is a little curvy, a solid upper back can help mitigate scoliosis.

“A strong back supports a secure spine and helps us sit and stand with better posture,” says Cole Fritz, a fitness coach and owner of Battle Born Coaching. He adds that there are “essential bodyweight exercises that can be effective, especially if you have limited home workout equipment.” Here are five bodyweight back exercises Cole recommends for building your back at home, which require little to no equipment.

Your Daily At-Home Back Workout

The Move: Chair or Table Pull-Up

What it works: Back, biceps, and core

How to do it: Hang from the back of two chairs or the top of a table with straight arms, palms in an underhand grip (facing toward you). Bending your elbows, aim for a slow and controlled ascent lasting 3-5 seconds. Hold at the top for 2-3 seconds, then lower yourself gradually for 3-5 seconds. Repeat until exhaustion.

How many: 3 sets. 30 seconds between each set.

Progression tip: With each session, strive to beat your previous performance by performing 1-3 additional reps.

The Move: Towel Row

What it works: Back, shoulders, and core

How to do it: Stand in a bent-over position with chest just above parallel to the floor, feet shoulder-width apart. With arms hanging perpendicular to the floor, grab a long towel using an overhand grip and stand on it, keeping hands just wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull the towel towards your torso by retracting your shoulder blades and flexing your elbows. Continue pulling until elbows are flush with your back, squeezing your back muscles. Hold for 15 seconds, then slowly release.

How many: 3 sets. 45 seconds to 1 minute rest between sets.

The Move: Chin-Up

What it works: Back, biceps, and core

How to do it: Hang from chin-up bar with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Bending your elbows, aim for a slow and controlled ascent lasting 3-5 seconds. Hold at the top for 2-3 seconds, then lower yourself gradually for 3-5 seconds. Repeat until exhaustion.

How many: 3 sets. 30 seconds rest between each set.

The Move: TRX Horizontal Row

What it works: Back, biceps, and core

How to do it: Adjust TRX arm lengths, then hang from them so you are horizontal, facing upwards, with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Keep hands in a neutral grip with thumbs pointing up. Driving elbows back, pull yourself upward, engaging glutes and core for stability. Repeat until exhaustion.

How many: 3 sets. 30-45 seconds rest between each set.

The Move: Dumbbell Gorilla Row

What it works: Back, upper body, and core

How to do it: Position yourself in a hip hinge stance, pushing hips back so knees are behind the toes. Start with hands gripping each dumbbell on the ground, and engage core and glutes for stability. Pull the dumbbell in your left hand towards your left hip as you row, driving the elbow back, then return to start. Keep chest facing down throughout to prevent rotation. Repeat on right side.

How many: 3-4 sets of 12-20 repetitions if using lighter dumbbell or 6-8 reps if using heavier dumbbell. 45 seconds to 1 minute rest between each set.

Progression tip: The greater the hip hinge, the more challenging the exercise becomes.