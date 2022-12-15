20 Toys That Will Help Dad To Be A Kid Again

Remember that feeling you had as you peered around the corner, back to the wall, heart pounding, Nerf blaster at the ready, waiting for the release of full battle? Or maybe it was you in complete concentration, controller in hand, Brett Favre on the screen in 16-bit glory, avoiding the blitz and finding the pixelated green sea that was the end zone. Toys can bring back memories of childhood that are the stuff of life – or to be more exact, the stuff of pure, unadulterated excitement. Oh, to relive those moments.

It’s certainly worth a shot. Certain toys, posters, games, and clothes can bring back some of the joy, through nostalgia and a little bit of letting go and being a kid again today. The responsibilities of being an adult and parent will still be there at the end of the day, but spending 30 minutes with modern-day remote control cars, go-karts, or action figures will bring a smile to your day. So go ahead and relive a little of your childhood — or get that Batman action figure or video game your parents forgot to. It’s never too late.