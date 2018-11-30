When buying gifts for 2-year-olds, aim for toys that speak to their developmental progress, as well as, their interests. You want to invest in toys for 2-year-olds that encourage them to explore the big, bright world around them. Some great ideas include books, doctor’s kits, household play items, construction toys, toy lawnmowers, and other toys that encourage them to use their imagination and mimic the activities they see happening around them. Books are always a good idea too.

While 2-year-old kids tend to master new skills daily at this age, they learn the most by watching their parents go about their daily lives. They are avid observers of…”you,” says Rebecca Parlakian, the senior director of programs at Zero to Three. “Imitating how you use your phone, carry your bag to work, or make dinner is how toddlers learn about the world.”

Kids this age also vacillate between wanting to play with others and flying solo. They’re starting to speak in simple sentences and are honing the fine art of defiant behavior, so most likely, your toddler’s favorite word, at this point, is a strident, uncompromising “no.”

“What they lack in self-control, older toddlers make up with enthusiasm and determination.” says Rebecca Parlakian, the senior director of programs at Zero to Three.” This determination can be channeled towards toys that challenge their emerging problem-solving skills, like good old wooden blocks, simple puzzles, and even art materials like washable crayons, markers, and paints,” says Parlakian. These toys for 2-year-olds check all of those boxes.

The Best Creative Play Toys for 2-Year-Olds

The Best Educational Toys for 2-Year-Olds

The Best Active Toys for 2-Year-Olds