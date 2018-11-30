The Best Gifts for 2-Year-Olds, According to Child Development Experts
These toys will help them develop independence, be creative, and make sense of the world.
When buying gifts for 2-year-olds, aim for toys that speak to their developmental progress, as well as, their interests. You want to invest in toys for 2-year-olds that encourage them to explore the big, bright world around them. Some great ideas include books, doctor’s kits, household play items, construction toys, toy lawnmowers, and other toys that encourage them to use their imagination and mimic the activities they see happening around them. Books are always a good idea too.
While 2-year-old kids tend to master new skills daily at this age, they learn the most by watching their parents go about their daily lives. They are avid observers of…”you,” says Rebecca Parlakian, the senior director of programs at Zero to Three. “Imitating how you use your phone, carry your bag to work, or make dinner is how toddlers learn about the world.”
Kids this age also vacillate between wanting to play with others and flying solo. They’re starting to speak in simple sentences and are honing the fine art of defiant behavior, so most likely, your toddler’s favorite word, at this point, is a strident, uncompromising “no.”
“What they lack in self-control, older toddlers make up with enthusiasm and determination.” says Rebecca Parlakian, the senior director of programs at Zero to Three.” This determination can be channeled towards toys that challenge their emerging problem-solving skills, like good old wooden blocks, simple puzzles, and even art materials like washable crayons, markers, and paints,” says Parlakian. These toys for 2-year-olds check all of those boxes.
Every product on Fatherly is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Best Creative Play Toys for 2-Year-Olds
Alphabet blocks are as classic as they come, and this wooden set, which is corralled in a lovely wagon, has vintage good looks. The best learning toys for 2-year-olds grow with them as they build skills. In the beginning, your toddler will have fun sorting these blocks by color; by the time she's 5, she'll be spelling out sight words.
We recently gave this very set to a 2-year-old and watched as she played with it for an hour, utterly mesmerized. She used the discs, spheres, cones, and funny ears to make elephants and unicorns and didn't even realize that in doing so, she was developing her color and shape recognition and fine motor skills.
Going do the doctor can be scary. Vaccines can be scary. This kit helps demystify the process. It includes the medical case, a syringe, reflex hammer, disinfectant, stethoscope, otoscope, thermometer, tongue depressor, prescription notebook, pencil and bandage roll.
When you're looking for toddler gift ideas, the chance to imitate a parent will always win points. To boost your 2-year-old's imagination, you get kid-safe tools made from durable, soft plastic. The set includes a saw, hammer, screwdriver, wrench, drill, and toolbox.
It's magic! Actually, it's not, but it sure will seem like it to your toddler. These soft foam blocks are magnetic and rotate 360 degrees. They help kids learn all about shapes and colors, and encourage open play, as kids create mythical sea creatures or magical castles or whatever else they dream up.
We can't say enough great things about this STEM set: It's an open-ended toy construction set that comes with 67 play components, a battery-powered record and play unit, and working tools sized for 3-year-old hands. Here's the kicker: Kids can record sounds so whatever they build plays back what they recorded. And making farting sounds never gets old.
Another standout toy, this one lets kids create their own waterpark. Sure, it's a bit messy. But who cares? Just wipe up any spills and let your child go to town, turning the crank to help the water flow and thus creating a lazy river, and moving the floating rafts and animals around. It's hands-on STEM learning at its best.
Pretend foods are wonderful to have on hand, because they allow kids to mimic what they see their parents doing. Which, quite often, is making something to eat. This delightful set includes one turtle-shaped toaster, one plate, two slices of toast, two bagel slices, and a knife for buttering the toast. Thus working the fine motor skills.
Trains help kids explore and learn about their environment. And you really can't get much better than this Brio set, which includes a railway engine, animal wagon, five wooden animal characters, an interactive farm, two curved railway tracks, and two ramp tracks. Kids learn the basics of building and connecting things together with this classic train set, which encourages open-ended play.This makes it one of the most practical gifts for 2-year-olds. Plus, it works with all other Brio sets, so it grows along with your child.
Good ol' Play-Doh not only challenges kids to make stuff cooked up by their imagination, they then serve up the pretend food at pretend meals. Kitchens are key to fostering pretend play. And this Play-Doh cooking set comes with cutters, a knife, fork, spoon, plate, six cans of Play-Doh and food attachments. Dinner is served.
This gorgeous art easel is at home in the playroom or your living room. It comes with a roll of paper, chalks, paints, jugs and brushes; one side of the easel is white magnetic board and the other side is chalkboard. And there are three cup holders for markers, brushes, and crayons. It's something that will last forever and look good doing it, while also encouraging self-expression and creativity.
The Best Educational Toys for 2-Year-Olds
Magnets are cool. So very cool. As this set of weird and offbeat magnetic shapes that come together to mimic what kids see on one of the 24 included cards. They can either follow the card challenges, or veer off and do their own thing. Either way, they learn about shapes and colors, and are immersed in problem solving as they try and decide what piece goes where.
One hedgehog feels lumpy. Another feels squiggly. Yet another feels smooth. Kids get a sensory experience, and learn to recognize colors and shapes, when they hide them in the treehouse and then find them based on their five textures.
Kids work on their fine motor skills while also learning about feelings. It's a win-win with this clever toy, which features avocados that come with a spinning pit that displays unique emotions. Children learn to identify what it means to be sleepy or happy or frustrated.
The Best Active Toys for 2-Year-Olds
A classic fun toy that never loses this appeal, this spinning saucer teaches toddlers to sit, spin, and balance themselves. Sometimes, we forget that simple can be spectacular. This spinning saucer is not only fun, but helps toddlers practice balance, coordination, and motor skills.
We don't normally like toys that light up and play music, but this one is an exception because it encourages movement. This sweet little puppy plays music when kids pull her around, thus building gross motor skills. Plus, when kids push her buttons, they learn numbers and colors.
This article was originally published on