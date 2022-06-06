Father's Day

The Best Father's Day Gifts for the Grillmaster

What do you buy for the grillmaster who has everything? We'll help you separate the gems from the junk.

The outdoor cooking season is here, and it’s time to outfit the grillmaster in your life with equipment that will help them up their game. But what might sound cool to a gift-giver who doesn't spend much time at the grill may end up unopened and ignored if it’s not truly functional or fun. So once someone has a solid collection of basic equipment, how do you differentiate between what’s next level from what’s kitschy junk?

We’ve found some items that make great gifts for the grilling dad who already has everything. Barbecue season is year-round for us, so we’ve had a chance to cut through the noise so you can give a gift that will make grilling more delicious and enjoyable.

Every product you find here is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Rtic
52-quart Ultra-Light Cooler

The same concepts that make the RTIC Ultralight effective at keeping cold things cold for long periods of time also help it keep hot things warm. This makes it a particularly appealing option to hold smoked briskets and pork shoulders that come out better if they are allowed to rest and the juices are allowed to redistribute for at least a couple of hours after they come off the smoker. The RTIC does this incredibly well thanks to 3 inches of closed-cell foam insulation while weighing 30% less than roto-molded coolers of the same capacity. It’s still sturdy enough to sit on, use as a portable non-slip step stool, or function as a tabletop and extra cutting board while also being light enough for one person to handle even if it’s loaded with succulent smoked meat.

$199.99