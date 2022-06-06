The Best Father's Day Gifts for the Grillmaster
What do you buy for the grillmaster who has everything? We'll help you separate the gems from the junk.
The outdoor cooking season is here, and it’s time to outfit the grillmaster in your life with equipment that will help them up their game. But what might sound cool to a gift-giver who doesn't spend much time at the grill may end up unopened and ignored if it’s not truly functional or fun. So once someone has a solid collection of basic equipment, how do you differentiate between what’s next level from what’s kitschy junk?
We’ve found some items that make great gifts for the grilling dad who already has everything. Barbecue season is year-round for us, so we’ve had a chance to cut through the noise so you can give a gift that will make grilling more delicious and enjoyable.
Every product you find here is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Looft’s cordless electric lighter is one of the cleanest and fastest ways to get a bed of coals hot enough to cook over. The heating element at the tip of the lighter pushes air temperature to 1200°F, and a blowing mechanism stokes the coals once they’ve ignited. It’s surprisingly light at just 2lbs, and has just the right combination of safety features to keep it from being dangerous if a child gets their hands on it while remaining easy – and fun – for adults to use.
While tongs are an essential grilling tool, some tasks are easiest to complete with your hands. The leather and heat-resistant fabric look sharp, but these gloves are meant to do serious work. Thick enough to allow you to adjust the Burch Barrel’s coal pan by hand, move a Dutch oven or pizza stone once cooking is complete, these gloves will help you keep the nerve endings in your fingers and prevent you from picking up burn marks on your forearms.
Grilling and smoking raise a handful of environmental concerns and The Good Charcoal addresses some of those with a superior product compared to most competitors. Good Charcoal is made from Namibian Acacia, which is a denser wood than oak and hickory. It burns hotter, cleaner, and more evenly, which results in less fuel consumption. And since Acacia overgrowth threatens open grasslands needed by people and the endangered Namibian cheetah, the Forrest Stewardship Council considers charcoal from Nambian Acacia the greenest charcoal available. Testing revealed that Good Charcoal sparks less than other lump charcoals, which is an added safety bonus.
The same concepts that make the RTIC Ultralight effective at keeping cold things cold for long periods of time also help it keep hot things warm. This makes it a particularly appealing option to hold smoked briskets and pork shoulders that come out better if they are allowed to rest and the juices are allowed to redistribute for at least a couple of hours after they come off the smoker. The RTIC does this incredibly well thanks to 3 inches of closed-cell foam insulation while weighing 30% less than roto-molded coolers of the same capacity. It’s still sturdy enough to sit on, use as a portable non-slip step stool, or function as a tabletop and extra cutting board while also being light enough for one person to handle even if it’s loaded with succulent smoked meat.
Breeo designed the Outpost grill so customers could conveniently cook over Breeo smokeless firepits, but the included Anchorpoint system and carrying bag make it easy to transport and set up any outdoor cooking location. Made from 304 stainless steel, the light and sturdy Outpost has excellent corrosion resistance. Grate height is fully adjustable, making it easy to adapt to different foods and fire heights. It’s also capable of 360° rotation and all adjustments are manageable with one hand.
Not everyone wants to tote their kitchen knives outdoors, so Camp Chef put together a quality carving set that’s durable, easy to clean, and suitable to the elements. It includes a 10-inch chef knife, a santoku knife, a pair of grill tongs, a handy carving fork, and a canvas roll knife case for easy and safe transport. Camp Chef chose to construct the business end of each tool with stainless steel for its optimal ratio of weight to strength, allowing for thinner blades without sacrificing durability. The Pakkawood handles – which are actually a wood composite – are very dense and largely waterproof which gives them the same look and feel of wood, but without the warping and splitting common in real wood.
Pizza stones are quickly becoming the new must-have grill accessory as cooking pizza outdoors continues to rise in popularity. While it’s possible to grill pizza without a stone, using one diffuses direct heat which provides a more evenly cooked crust and lowers the likelihood of scorching the bottom. Weber’s Cordierite stone absorbs moisture for light and crispy thin crust pizza, and can handle grill temperatures in excess of 500°. And the carry rack comes in clutch when it’s time to transport the pizza to the table by significantly reducing the degree of difficulty inherent in trying to get gloved fingers underneath a flat stone.
The Rager family has been ranching for six generations in Southeast Kansas, and while some things have changed over the years they have stuck to the basics of providing quality beef. Every cut that leaves the ranch comes from humanely treated, grass-fed, and grain-finished Angus that are never subjected to antibiotics, steroids, or added hormones. The result is steakhouse-quality beef shipped straight to your home. And in this case, it’s literal steakhouse-quality as E3 chophouses serve ranch-to-table meat at locations in Nashville and Steamboat Springs, CO. They have steaks, BBQ cuts, cookout cuts, and various boxes suited for backyard cooks of all stripes.
When you’re ready to step up to a professional-grade rig, the Blaze 4-burner gas grill is up to the task and will remain so for a good long while. Every element of this grill is made to last. From the rotisserie kit’s waterproof motor to the heavy 12mm stainless steel hexagon cooking rods, you’ll be hardpressed to wear this grill out. Each burner puts out 18,000 BTUs of cooking power for a total of 72,000 BTUs, and the infrared rear rotisserie adds an additional 10,000 BTU’s for good measure. With interior lights and Illuminated control knobs, this unit will keep things bright no matter how late into the evening the cookout stretches.
Is your dad hard to impress? No problem. The Crown Verity is a certified stuff-strutter that can find and feed a crowd. A 99,000 BTU, 6 burner heating system, and a 46" wide cooking surface can put out a ton of food in short order. And Crown Verity stands behind this beast with a lifetime warranty on the grill body and cooking grates and a 10-year warranty on burners. It’s a legitimate portable kitchen with two insulated compartments along the sides of the trailer and a larger compartment at the head of the trailer for supplies and dry goods. And not only does it include a built-in hand washing sink station, but it produces both hot and cold water.