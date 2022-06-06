The outdoor cooking season is here, and it’s time to outfit the grillmaster in your life with equipment that will help them up their game. But what might sound cool to a gift-giver who doesn't spend much time at the grill may end up unopened and ignored if it’s not truly functional or fun. So once someone has a solid collection of basic equipment, how do you differentiate between what’s next level from what’s kitschy junk?

We’ve found some items that make great gifts for the grilling dad who already has everything. Barbecue season is year-round for us, so we’ve had a chance to cut through the noise so you can give a gift that will make grilling more delicious and enjoyable.

Every product you find here is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.