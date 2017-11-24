Black Friday is no longer the big day for savings. While it still offers some serious sales, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been bested by Cyber Monday. And that translates to bigger deals. Not only have a lot of retailers turned Black Friday into an extended (often weeklong) affair but according to the numbers, Cyber Monday’s actually become the bigger sale day recently. From deep discounts on electronics and watches to sales on outdoor gear and Lego playsets, here are the best Cyber Monday deals.

Outdoor Gear

Isle Paddleboards

Stand-up paddleboarding is another outdoor sport with a steep point of entry in price, which is why Isle Surf and SUP’s huge discounts over Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfect for anyone who wants to get into the sport next year. From November 25 through November 30, all of Isle’s paddleboards are half off. The only exception is the Switch Kayak + Paddleboard Hybrid, which is $200 off. In addition, every inflatable purchase comes with a free pump and free expedited shipping.

Biolite Energy

Minimizing screen time in the great outdoors doesn’t mean getting rid of all your tech. Biolite Energy has various useful and fun outdoor tools like its AlpenGlow Lanterns, Charge PD Series of power banks, and its smokeless FirePit+. On Black Friday, the company offers 25% off sitewide and 30% off its FirePit+ and accessories. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering 20% off sitewide and 30% off FirePit+ and accessories.

Hovsco Electric Bikes

Electric bikes are a fun way to turn your daily commute into an outdoor adventure, but the entry price can be pretty steep. Founded in 2019, the up-and-coming electric bike company Hovsco is looking to ease your entry. From November 25-28, the company is offering a whopping $500 off all of its electric bikes on Hovsco’s website, including the highly portable HovBeta 20” Foldable Fat Tire Electric Bike.

Sierra Designs

A staple among the outdoors community, Sierra Designs is throwing down some huge deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From November 18 through the 29th, they’re offering 25% off the entire site. All day on Black Friday, they’re giving a 40% discount on this excellent backpacking setup: the Meteor Lite tent, Nitro Quilt, and the entire lineup of Flex Capacitor Backpacks. On Cyber Monday, they’re offering 40% off their sleeping bags, including the Shut Eye, Get Down, and the versatile Mobile Mummy.

Tech

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

This 10.2-inch Apple iPad comes in both a 64GB and 256BG version — both of which give you enough space to keep photos taken on its ultra wide camera, stream your favorite shows, edit work documents, and so much more. This 2021 model has a 10-hour battery life a A13 bionic chip for a lightning fast engine.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly-rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews.

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

The 2nd generation AirPods bring high-quality sound over a stable wireless connection that supports a rich bass and clear, hands-free calling. Their charging case offers multiple charges for over 24 hours of playtime.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

LEGO Sets

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

This TIE Fighter build is a great value, thanks to fun details like two spring-loaded cannons and an opening cockpit for any of the three minifigs. At 490 pieces, it's an easy build for kids and it makes a great display item in their rooms.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Infinity Gauntlet

This 590-piece build is a detailed replica of the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel films. With fully articulating fingers and transparent colored bricks for the Infinity Stones, this nearly life-sized glove makes an excellent and expressive display piece.

LEGO Optimus Prime

One of the most interesting releases LEGO has put out in recent years, this 1,508-piece build actually transforms from Optimus Prime into a semi-truck without removing or replacing pieces. Plus, the character accurate set comes with deep-cut fan service accessories like the Autobots Matrix of Leadership and an Energon Cube.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Daily Bugle

Possibly the most impressive Marvel LEGO set released, the Marvel Super Heroes Daily Bugle is almost three feet tall. The 3,772-piece set is full of Spider-Man-specific details that are readily accessible thanks to the build's removable front plates, and the 25 minifigures alone (including some first appearances) make the set worth the price of admission.

Watches

Windup Watch Shop

Worn and Wound, one of the best online watch magazines in the world, created Windup Watch Shop to showcase some the coolest brands they write about. Everything on the site has been curated in line with the standards of the magazine, and they’re offering up to 25% off watches and 15% off watch bands and accessories for Black Friday. One of the best deals on the site is the iconic Bulova Lunar Pilot (which astronaut Dave Scott wore on the Apollo 15 mission in 1971) for about $350.

Hodinkee Shop

Hodinkee’s online store focuses on luxury pre-owned watches. Now is a good time to think about pulling the trigger on an heirloom-grade watch, like this vintage yellow dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36, currently $1,900 off at $15.5k. Still a major splurge, but if you’re already looking at watches in this price range, now is the time to make your move.

VAER

The boutique watch brand VAER is known for its vintage-inspired styles, and they’re offering 20% off all watches with their Black Friday Sale. The 36mm C3 Tradition Black is a perfect example of what VAER does best, in this case offering a taste of a vintage Rolex Explorer look for a fraction of the cost.

Timex

Timex is offering 30% off nearly all watches on their site, including their premium automatic watches — which is as deep of a discount as they ever offer. A standout from the sale is this 1970s-inspired M79 Automatic with a red and black “Coke” bezel and a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Normally $289, the sale kicks it down to $202.