Hydro Flask has been making some of our most recommended bottles for years, and this Prime Day you can pick up one of its legendary drink containers for almost half off.

Hydro Flask begins all its bottles with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel, which won’t absorb flavors or odors even after years of use. It then fabricates the durable material into double-wall vacuum insulation, which keeps cold things cold for 24 hours and hot things hot for up to 12. A honeycombed cap seals against spillage, while the fun powder coatings are dishwasher-safe and available in all the colors of the rainbow.

While several sizes are available for this killer deal, our pick is this 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle. It accommodates ice quickly while filling in a flash, holds a huge amount, and when it comes to dispatching thirst, it can pour faster than you can drink.

While Hydro Flash has long since begun offering numerous containers with the same proven tech, its bottles are still the best. This Prime Day, upgrade your portable drinkware with this 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle.