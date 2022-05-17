There is no denying the slightly-off kilter appeal of the New Balance 237 Casablanca Red Monogram. All of the little details are just too good. The perforated leather upper; the suede overlays; the exaggerated heal-tread, which is oddly reminiscent of a driving loafer; the retro-inspired color blocking and oversized logo; and most of all–the red and green geometrical monogram. If you’re dressing from the bottom up, the Casablanca represents a bold foundational piece, a perfect accompaniment to cuffed selvedge denim or even well-fitting camouflage slacks. The Casablanca was released in May of 2021 to great acclaim. New Balance sold out quickly, but pairs remain on resale sites like Stock-X. Prices range up to almost $200. However, New Balance stocks plenty of fire color ways at a more accessible price point.

Alex French is a contributing editor for Fatherly and has been a journalist and editor for decades with work in Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, Grantland, Wired, and many others. He’s also the co-author of Sneakers, which will tell you pretty much everything you need to know on the subject.