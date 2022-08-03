Pharrell Williams’ New Watch Is The Most Fun Timepiece You’ll Ever Own

Pharrell Williams’ clothing company, Billionaire Boys Club, has just teamed up with British watchmaker Bamford London on a limited series of 25 automatic vintage-inspired GMT watches featuring BBC’s signature rocket and moon surface motifs.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The watch is a variation on Bamford London’s GMT. It features a cushion-shaped 40mm case, a rotating inner bezel controlled by a second crown at 10 O’clock, and a GMT hand that, in this case, is a rocket initially designed by the Japanese graphic designer SK8THING for BBC in 2003, over a moonscape dial.

Bamford London is the house brand of George Bamford, the son of the British billionaire Sir Alex Bamford and the retail entrepreneur Carole Bamford. The younger Bamford is a Parsons-trained photographer whose passion for watches evolved into a full-time enterprise. He first made his name in the watch world by customizing luxury timepieces under the banner of Bamford Watch Department, which currently has exclusive agreements with Swiss watch brands Tag Heuer and Autavia.

Bamford

“I have always loved vintage-inspired cases, so the retro-modern case, which doesn’t make it feel too big combined with an open dial on the BBC x Bamford London ‘Rocket’ GMT all added to the design cues for this collaboration,” says Bamford. “I am really proud of this project, and I have grown up knowing about Billionaire Boys Club, so this is a bucket list type scenario to work with the amazing BBC team on this unique timepiece.”

Bamford

BBC’s playful energy brings a nice levity to Bamford’s GMT, as does the shag-textured black case in which it is sold. You can’t help but feel a bit of Pharrell Williams’ own playfulness in the design.

The BBC + Bamford watch retails for $2,300 and are available at BBC’s Miami boutique and online.