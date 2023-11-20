Younger kids like to move. On any given sidewalk in any given neighborhood full of kids, that much is apparent. Scooters fly over cracks in the sidewalk and weave in and out of walkers; bikes plow down the street; wheelies, roller skates, and roller blades all have never gone away. You can always see a speed walking parent behind, trying to catch up. But when it comes to going the distance — the kind of long lingering rides, scenic bike trails, or rides across town that parents like — the energy ends. The whining starts. Kids like to move, but they don’t, it seems, like to travel.

Which is too bad because traveling is full of joy and discovery, especially on a bike. So how do you let the kid move and also get them to go the distance? With a trailer bike of course. The Kazam, which is far and away the most utilized tool in all my parenting arsenal, is comfortable (my kid has fallen asleep on it!), easy to set up (it clips to the seat), and something you can drag for miles and miles (I’ve tapped out at around 20). Behind you, the kiddo can pedal their butt off, do nothing, banter easily, or give you a fist bump or playful goose. Which is to say, there’s much bonding to be had. I can safely say that 4 of the top 10 parenting moments of my life have occurred around this bike. After all, it’s just you, the kid, and the road — what's better than that? -Tyghe Trimble