Watch This

The 9 Best Smartwatches For Kids Who Aren't Ready For A Phone

So you always know where they are, without being weird about it.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
a kids smartwatch against a bright yellow background

Many parents are leery about strapping a kids smartwatch to their child’s wrist. After all, it’s hard enough to limit screen time without adding another device into the mix. But the best smartwatches for kids, which allow two-way communication, geofencing, tracking, and more, let parents eliminate other, more addictive devices in lieu of something smaller and less compelling — for at least part of the time. Thanks to some tracking features, the devices also serve as digital training wheels as kids gain independence, make their own choices, and build confidence. And if something goes sideways, you as the parent are able to respond quickly and with precision. If all these benefits are ushered in by a small piece of tech, then it’s a compromise many parents, including us, would make in a heartbeat.

Unlike smartphones, with their unfettered access to the internet and social media, data charges, and susceptibility to getting lost, wrist-mounted phone watches are more optimized for younger children, as they provide all the communication features while eschewing browsers and strapping directly to tiny bodies. They also have GPS tracking, calling, and texting, along with a pre-approved contact list (some also include a one-touch panic button if needed, providing even more assurance). Granted, some do include activities, but when a child gets a taste for an iPhone or iPad, little else satisfies. Bonus: All smartwatches are cheaper than smartphones, and upkeep is minimal with much more affordable data plans. The watches on our list have touchscreens that are easy to navigate, and let adults and children stay in touch. Which is the entire point.

Every product on Fatherly is independently selected by our editors, writers, and experts. If you click a link on our site and buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple Watch SE by Apple

This is the priciest watch on our list, but it gives kids access to the Apple ecosystem. What that means for you: You can add up to five family members to your existing services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple News+, and share app purchases and the family photo album. Kids can call or text you. You, the organizing adult, invite family members to join the plan and decide what anyone under 13 has access to and which features they can use. Parents approve any downloads or purchases your kid makes. Plus, parents set screen time limits, and limit what apps kids can access. The Find My app lets you know where your kids are, and alerts you if they change locations. Plus, you can set up a family calendar where everyone can view, add, or change events and appointments.

$330

This article was originally published on