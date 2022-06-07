LEGO is one brand that has managed to grow up with its fans. A lot of men have managed to keep their enthusiasm for their favorite building toys well into adulthood. But it’s not just nostalgia that keeps LEGO fans coming back (although there is a lot of that). LEGO is constantly coming out with new builds aimed at adults. More pieces, complicated builds, and intriguing designs all factor in with these sets that are built for grownups to enjoy. But if your dad’s into LEGO, it can be hard to decide where to begin. Luckily, we put the hours in and found the best gifts for the dad who loves his LEGOs.