The Best Father's Day Gifts For The LEGO Dad
Looking for a gift for the LEGO-loving dad in your life? Here are some great options.
LEGO is one brand that has managed to grow up with its fans. A lot of men have managed to keep their enthusiasm for their favorite building toys well into adulthood. But it’s not just nostalgia that keeps LEGO fans coming back (although there is a lot of that). LEGO is constantly coming out with new builds aimed at adults. More pieces, complicated builds, and intriguing designs all factor in with these sets that are built for grownups to enjoy. But if your dad’s into LEGO, it can be hard to decide where to begin. Luckily, we put the hours in and found the best gifts for the dad who loves his LEGOs.
Optimus Prime is right up with LEGO when it comes to 80’s nostalgia, so pairing the two is an absolute no-brainer. This impressive 1,508-piece build is based on the original version of the leader of the Autobots, straight out of the cartoon (NOT the Michael Bay films) straight down to the decals. Even better? The ingenious design allows you to transform the set from Autobot to semi-truck without having to rebuild the model.
It’s hard to do better for a motorcycle enthusiast than LEGO’s BMW M1000 RR set. It’s a huge set at 1,920 pieces and a full 18 inches in length, but the details really make this piece special. And while the finished product looks amazing, but the build itself is unique in that it’s assembled the same way that the actual bike is on the assembly line. Just like the actual M1000 RR, the build starts at the engine (complete with a built-in quick shifter) and works its way out, resulting in a finished product that mimics the real thing from the inside out.
LEGO art sets are unique in that they utilize mostly 1 x 1 round tiles to create the picture. The result of the repetitive nature of the build is a stress-free, meditative process that results in a hangable piece of wall art. The World Map build is ideal in that it also has a unique functionality- you can use it to track places you’ve been or where you plan to go on your next vacation. But really, how you customize it is up to you. You can use more tiles to add topographical features, mark where you live, or heck, add some sea monsters to the oceans.
Feel like going bigger? If the dad of the year, it’s hard to go wrong with the Ultimate Collector’s Series Millenium Falcon. This enormous 7,541-piece set is one of the largest sets available, is incredibly detailed, and is scaled to LEGO’s minifigures. So whether you hang it from the ceiling or create your own Star Wars stop-motion films, it’s the perfect set.
Part of a more recent line of sets based on plants, the LEGO Bonsai Tree is an excellent desk-topper. This 878-piece set is a quicker build, and the extra details like the pot, soil, and stand add touch of realism. Even better? Removeable blossom pieces can be added to switch up the style of the build (or to celebrate springtime).
If you think dad is worthy to heft it, LEGO’s Thor’s Hammer set makes an excellent gift. Not only is it built to scale with the movie prop, but it’s also surprisingly sturdy. The final product is not only heavier than most builds, but the head of the hammer is reinforced enough to smash other LEGO sets (and the occasional coffee mug). It also comes with a display stand, and three minifigures, including the thunder god himself.
If your dad is a NASA fan, then the LEGO International Space Station set is the perfect gift. The 864-piece set has adjustable solar panels, two rotating joints, an adjustable Canadarm2, and a display stand. In addition to the main set detailing, the build comes with two astronaut minifigures, a NASA space shuttle, and three mini cargo spacecraft.
If your dad would rather build his own creations, he’s going to need a way to organize his bricks. This storage rack from Akro-Mils is perfect for separating and organizing bricks and tiles by color and size, so he can find the right piece as soon as he needs it. This specific rack has 64 drawers and can be wall-mounted to save floor space.
Building the perfect set is one thing, but keeping it safe is a whole different challenge. The people at Wicked Bricks have created the perfect solution with their LEGO display cases. A magnetic base keeps the set and information plaques in place, while a minifigure display stand showcases the minifigs that come with the set. In the case of this Millenium Falcon case, there’s even a set-specific background to add some personality to the display.