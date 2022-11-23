Serious watches don’t often go on sale. But even top-tier watches aren’t immune to the occasional Black Friday sale. And this year, there are some great deals for new collectors or seasoned vets looking to round out their collection. Whether you’ve been wanting to acquire a simple field watch or cap off your collection with an heirloom Rolex, there are great sales to be found this Black Friday. Here are the best ones.

Timex

Timex is offering 30% off nearly all watches on their site, including their premium automatic watches — which is as deep of a discount as they ever offer. A standout from the sale is this 1970s-inspired M79 Automatic with a red and black “Coke” bezel and a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Normally $289, the sale kicks it down to $202.

Windup Watch Shop

Worn and Wound, one of the best online watch magazines in the world, created Windup Watch Shop to showcase some the coolest brands they write about. Everything on the site has been curated in line with the standards of the magazine, and they're offering up to 25% off watches and 15% off watch bands and accessories for Black Friday. One of the best deals on the site is the iconic Bulova Lunar Pilot for about $350.

Hodinkee Shop

Another shop from a prestigious digital watch magazine, Hodinkee’s online store focuses on luxury pre-owned watches. Now is a good time to think about pulling the trigger on an heirloom-grade watch, like this vintage yellow dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36, currently $1,900 off at $15.5k. Still a major splurge, but if you’re already looking at watches in this price range, now is the time to make your move.

Jomashop

As a non-authorized dealer of many luxury watch brands, Jomashop allows you to trade perks like the security of a manufacturer’s warranty for a much lower price than MSRP. These are legitimate grey market watches from top brands, and for Black Friday you can get an even steeper discount than they usually offer. This includes a rare 21% discount on an iconic watch — a 42mm hand wind Panerai Luminor Due.

Crown & Caliber

Crown & Caliber is a pre-owned luxury watch site with an impeccable reputation for ensuring that every watch sold is authentic and original. Their sale is another for those who are already contemplating a bigger watch purchase. It’s a progressive sale, with discounts ranging from $300 to $2,000 based on the purchase price of the watch. This green dial Grand Seiko Elegance Manual Wind, for example, is $1,000 off.

Marathon

Marathon makes incredible tool watches, and they’re offering 20% off all watches until 11/29. If you’re into particularly rugged, utilitarian watches, you should spend some time browsing this sale. A good place to start is with this Arctic Edition Diver’s Automatic on a stainless steel bracelet.

VAER

The boutique watch brand VAER is known for its vintage-inspired styles, and they’re offering 20% off all watches with their Black Friday Sale. The 36mm C3 Tradition Black is a perfect example of what VAER does best, in this case offering a taste of a vintage Rolex Explorer look for a fraction of the cost.

LUMINOX

The Swiss watch company trusted with making the dive watches for Navy SEALs is offering discounts of up to 45% off for Black Friday. If you’re into that pedigree, now may be a time to pick up one of your own, like their Navy SEAL 45 dive watch, currently discounted to $327.