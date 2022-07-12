There is always so much build-up to a theatrical release of a big blockbuster movie—especially ones in the Marvel universe. The latest, Thor: Love and Thunder, had a lot of hype and many of us had a countdown to its release date in early July. But if you missed it in theater, the good news is that it doesn’t seem like it’s going to take long for it to show up on Disney+. It’s likely streaming way sooner than we thought it would.

Now that theatrical movie releases have become the norm again, many of us marked our calendars for July 6 when the sequel to Ragnarok, Love and Thunder, had its theater release with many of the same cast and characters returning for more adventures. Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster, and of course, Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder and it’s a mix of comedy, romance, and twists, according to Fatherly’s review.

But life gets in the way, sometimes, and the next thing we know, we’ve missed the theatrical release and we must wait until we can stream. If that happens to you, you’re not alone. And the good news is you’re probably not going to have to wait as long as you think to watch Thor: Love and Thunder from home.

According to Games Radar, there isn’t an official word on when Thor: Love and Thunder is heading to Disney+, but if we look at the timeline for the previous Marvel movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), it will likely only take about 45 days but it’s not likely to arrive any later than 70 days.

That leaves a big window for when we can expect to watch the latest movie in the comfort of our own home. But it’s at least something to look forward to. If we’re estimating the release to Disney+ date will be somewhere between 45 days and 70, that lands between August 24 to the first week of October.