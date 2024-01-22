These Are The 3 Funniest SNL Sketches From Jacob Elordi's New Episode

While hosting SNL, Jacob Elordi was well aware of the mixed generational appeal of Saltburn. After apologizing to those who watched the movie with their parents, and acknowledging that a huge portion of humans on the planet have only seen the film because of “the TikToks,” Elordi took on the very difficult task of trying to appeal to his existing fans, and a bunch of other people who have never heard of him. For parents who watch Saturday Night Live on Sunday, around 9 pm, this is a common paradox — we want to stay cool and figure out what the cool kids like, even if SNL is not always the best arbiter of actual coolness.

So, if you’re in your 30s or 40s and you’re lukewarm on Saltburn, some of the Jacob Elordi jokes — mostly focused on how hot he is — may not have landed. But, he’s a pretty great actor, and even in a middle-of-the-road SNL episode, there were some standout moments. Here are the three funniest sketches from Jacob Elordi’s SNL episode from January 20, 2024.

3. Garrett from Hinge

Bowen Yang, Chloe Troast, James Austin Johnson, and Jacob Elordi are all fantastic in this sketch in which a former unhinged Hinge date crashes a wedding. The sketch really takes off when Elordi and Wang start doing super annoying, Family Guy impressions. For those who dated with apps before getting married, some of this hits almost too close to home. We’re gonna go to the bathroom, and then we can figure all of this out!

2. Katt Williams and Shannon Sharpe

Probably the most laugh-out-loud sketch from this episode was one that didn’t feature Eldori at all. No shade on him, but in this spoof a recent interview with Katt Williams with Shannon Sharpe, Ego Nwodim, and Devon Walker are at the top of their game. How are you going to not love everything about this sketch? The cup of cognac getting slower bigger? Ego’s hilarious physical comedy? The accusation that Obama’s first campaign slogan was “probably.” All the words ever? This is just the best. Even Sharpe is excited this parody happened.

1. Bowling Pins

This was easily the funniest, most creative, and bizarrely relatable SNL sketch from this episode. Anyone who has gone to a bowling alley in the past twenty years knows that the various animations that play after you’ve done anything often go way too hard. SNL takes this idea to a truly surreal level, with the various cast members playing bowling pins that have a flat tire, are getting a divorce, and much, much more. The next time you go bowling with your friends or with your family, you’ll be thinking about this sketch, and secretly wishing for the macabre drawn-out bowling pin moments from this sketch, instead of the tamer — but no less weird — versions in real life.

Bonus moment: Reneé Rapp, Rachel McAdams, and Megan Thee Stallion

Jacob Elordi, Rachel McAdams,Renée Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion, and the SNL cast. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Musical guest Reneé Rapp was fantastic in both of her SNL performances, but, the best moment of the night was when the current Mean Girls version of Regina George was introduced by the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams. For the song “Not My Fault,” Rapp was also joined by Megan Thee Stallion and created a performance with the sort of energy that kinda made you want to be in the room.

Saturday Night Live streams on Peacock.