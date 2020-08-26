Listening to music can help kids develop language and strengthen their memory, get them moving, and give them an opportunity for expression. An arsenal of silly songs for kids can help dispel boredom, make long car rides go quicker, and maybe even convince kids that cleaning up is fun. But most children’s music tends to be, to put it lightly, annoying. Kids music has its benefits, but we could all use a break from more the most popular kid’s songs like Baby Shark.

The magic of these silly songs is their use of rhyming, repetition, and downright ridiculous premises, which entertain their listeners. These silly songs are welcoming to a variety of tastes, including some classic and oldies tunes plus some more modern “pop” songs. They’re easy to remember, and therefore easy for younger kids and toddlers to learn. Silly songs can be especially useful for changing the mood when a meltdown seems imminent. The only downside to these silly kid’s songs is getting them out of your head.

On Top of Spaghetti

By Tom Glazer

On top of spaghetti all covered with cheese

I lost my poor meatball when somebody sneezed.

It rolled off the table, it rolled on the floor

And then my poor meatball rolled out of the door.

It rolled in the garden and under a bush

And then my poor meatball was nothing but mush.

The mush was as tasty as tasty could be,

And early next summer it grew to a tree.

The tree was all covered with beautiful moss

It grew great big meatballs and tomato sauce.

So if you eat spaghetti all covered with cheese,

Hold on to your meatball and don’t ever sneeze.

Tiny Tim the Turtle

There was a little turtle

His name was tiny Tim.

I put him in the bathtub

to see if he could swim.

He drank up all the water, he ate up all the soap.

Now he’s in the bathtub with a bubble in his throat.

Bubble bubble bubble

bubble bubble bubble

bubble bubble bubble

bubble bubble POP!

Raindrops

By Joseph K Phillips

This song, which originally appeared on Barney lets kids imagine what a world made of candy would be like. At the end of each verse, kids open their mouths to mime receiving candy raindrops.

If all the raindrops

Were lemon drops and gumdrops

So what a rain that would be

Standing outside with my mouth open wide

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

If all the raindrops

Were lemon drops and gumdrops

Oh, what a rain that would be

If all the snowflakes

Were candy bars and milkshakes

Oh, what a snow that would be

Standing outside with my mouth open wide

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

If all the snowflakes

Were candy bars and milkshakes

Oh, what a snow that would be

If all the raindrops

Were lemon drops and gumdrops

Oh, what a rain that would be

Everybody

Standing outside with my mouth open wide

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

If all the sunbeams

Were bubblegum and ice cream

Oh, what a sun that would be!

Standing outside, with my mouth open wide

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

If all the sunbeams

Were bubblegum and ice cream

Oh, what a sun that would be!

I’m Bringing Home a Baby Bumble Bee

This classic silly song is interactive. Kids can use their hands to demonstrate holding, squishing, licking, wiping and wringing their bumble bee.

I’m bringing home my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m bringing home my baby bumble bee – OUCH!! It stung me!!

I’m squishin’ up my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m squishin’ up my baby bumble bee – EW!! What a mess!!

I’m lickin’ up my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m lickin’ up my baby bumble bee – ICK!! I feel sick!!

I’m throwin’ up my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m throwin’ up my baby bumble bee – OH!! What a mess!!

I’m wipin’ up my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m wipin’ up my baby bumble bee – OOPS!! Mommy’s new towel!!

I’m wringin’ out my baby bumble bee

Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m wringing out my baby bumble bee – Bye-Bye baby bumble bee!!

Where is Thumbkin

By Molly Boylan and Michael E. Renzi

This classic helps kids learn the names of their fingers. They can hold each finger up, wiggle it as they ask how it is, and then put it behind their back when it runs away.

Where is Thumbkin?

Where is Thumbkin? Here I am! Here I am!

How are you today, sir?

Very well, I thank you

Run away Run away

Where is Pointer?

Where is Pointer? Here I am! Here I am!

How are you today, sir?

Very well, I thank you

Run away Run away

Where is Middleman?

Where is Middleman? Here I am! Here I am

How are you today, sir?

Very well, I thank you

Run away Run away

Where is Ringman?

Where is Ringman? Here I am! Here I am!

How are you today, sir?

Very well, I thank you

Run away Run away

Where is Pinkie?

Where is Pinkie? Here I am! Here I am!

How are you today, sir?

Very well, I thank you

Run away Run away

Underwear

By Wendy Kellogg

Underwear, underwear, send a pair, send a pair, I can wear

For I left mine lying, on a line a drying

And now I need them they’re not there

Underwear, underwear, get a pair, get a pair, anywhere

The bugle’s blowing, I must be going

For I’ve got to get there if I have to go there bare

The Animals on the Farm

To the tune of wheels on the bus

The cows in the barn go moo moo moo,

moo moo moo moo moo moo

The cows in the barn go moo moo moo

All day long

The ducks in the pond go quack quack quack

quack quack quack quack quack quack

The ducks in the pond go quack quack quack

All day long!

The pigs in the pen go oink oink oink

oink oink oink oink oink oink

The pigs in the barn go oink oink oink

All day long

The sheep in the field go baa baa baa

baa baa baa baa baa baa

The sheep in the field go baa baa baa

All day long

Once I Caught a Fish

One, two, three, four, five

Once I caught a fish alive.

six, seven, eight, nine, ten,

Then I let it go again.

Why did you let it go?

Because it bit my finger so.

Which finger did it bite?

The little finger on my right!

The Hand Song

Open them, shut them (open and shut fists)

Open them, shut them

Give a little clap

Open them, shut them

Open them, shut them

Lay them in your lap

Creep them, creep them,

Creep them, creep them

Right up to your chin (walk hands up body to chin)

Open wide your little mouth but do not put them in

Roll them, roll them,

Roll them, roll them

Roll them just like this

Shake them, shake them

Shake them, shake them

Blow a little kiss!

One, two, buckle my shoe

Three, four, shut the door

Five, six, pick up sticks

Seven, eight, lay them straight

Nine, ten, begin again

Now everybody sing with me

One, two, buckle my shoe

Three, four, shut the door

Five, six, pick up sticks

Seven, eight, lay them straight

Nine, ten, begin again

Okay everybody, one more time

One, two, buckle my shoe

Three, four, shut the door

Five, six, pick up sticks

Seven, eight, lay them straight

Nine, ten, that’s the end

That’s the end I did it

Ten Little Fingers

I have ten little fingers

and they all belong to me I can make them do things

Do you want to see?

I can close them up tight

I can open them wide

I can put them together

I can make them hide

I can make them fly high

I can make them go low

I can fold them like this and hold them just so

Hickory Dickory Dock

Hickory dickory dock.

The mouse went up the clock

The clock struck one.

The mouse went down

Hickory dickory dock

Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock, tick tock

Teddy Bear

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear turn around

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch the ground

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear reach up high

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch the sky

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear bend down low

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch your toes

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear go to bed

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear rest your head

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear turn out the lights

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear say goodnight

If You’re An Elephant and You Know It

To the tune of if you’re happy and you know it

If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet

If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet

If you’re an elephant and you know it and you really wanna show it

If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet!

If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down

If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down

If you’re a monkey and you know it and you really wanna show it

If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down!

If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws

If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws

If you’re a crocodile and you know it and you really wanna show it

If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws!

If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar

If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar

If you’re a lion and you know it and you really wanna show it

If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar!

Silly Song Videos

Shake Our Sillies Out

Help kids get some energy out with this interactive song.

Funny Face Song

Kids will practice identifying feelings as they make an angry face, a surprised face, and a whole bunch of funny faces.

Do You Like Broccoli Ice Cream?

Besides making them laugh, this song gets your kid to nod their head yes to liking broccoli.

The Wonky Donkey

Ever walk down the road and find a donkey with three legs and one eye who loves country music? No? This song explores just that, to hilarious effect.

Herman the Worm

This song utilizes the repetition often found in kid’s songs, while providing practice counting and identifying different foods.

The Feelings Song

This slow paced song helps kids identify different feelings, while reinforcing the message that all feelings are okay.

The Color Song

This song is surprisingly catchy, and helps kids learn colors while identifying different feelings.