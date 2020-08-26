The 21 Best Silly And Funny Songs for Kids That Parents Love Too
Sing out loud, sing out strong.
Listening to music can help kids develop language and strengthen their memory, get them moving, and give them an opportunity for expression. An arsenal of silly songs for kids can help dispel boredom, make long car rides go quicker, and maybe even convince kids that cleaning up is fun. But most children’s music tends to be, to put it lightly, annoying. Kids music has its benefits, but we could all use a break from more the most popular kid’s songs like Baby Shark.
The magic of these silly songs is their use of rhyming, repetition, and downright ridiculous premises, which entertain their listeners. These silly songs are welcoming to a variety of tastes, including some classic and oldies tunes plus some more modern “pop” songs. They’re easy to remember, and therefore easy for younger kids and toddlers to learn. Silly songs can be especially useful for changing the mood when a meltdown seems imminent. The only downside to these silly kid’s songs is getting them out of your head.
On Top of Spaghetti
By Tom Glazer
On top of spaghetti all covered with cheese
I lost my poor meatball when somebody sneezed.
It rolled off the table, it rolled on the floor
And then my poor meatball rolled out of the door.
It rolled in the garden and under a bush
And then my poor meatball was nothing but mush.
The mush was as tasty as tasty could be,
And early next summer it grew to a tree.
The tree was all covered with beautiful moss
It grew great big meatballs and tomato sauce.
So if you eat spaghetti all covered with cheese,
Hold on to your meatball and don’t ever sneeze.
Tiny Tim the Turtle
There was a little turtle
His name was tiny Tim.
I put him in the bathtub
to see if he could swim.
He drank up all the water, he ate up all the soap.
Now he’s in the bathtub with a bubble in his throat.
Bubble bubble bubble
bubble bubble bubble
bubble bubble bubble
bubble bubble POP!
Raindrops
By Joseph K Phillips
This song, which originally appeared on Barney lets kids imagine what a world made of candy would be like. At the end of each verse, kids open their mouths to mime receiving candy raindrops.
If all the raindrops
Were lemon drops and gumdrops
So what a rain that would be
Standing outside with my mouth open wide
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
If all the raindrops
Were lemon drops and gumdrops
Oh, what a rain that would be
If all the snowflakes
Were candy bars and milkshakes
Oh, what a snow that would be
Standing outside with my mouth open wide
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
If all the snowflakes
Were candy bars and milkshakes
Oh, what a snow that would be
If all the raindrops
Were lemon drops and gumdrops
Oh, what a rain that would be
Everybody
Standing outside with my mouth open wide
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
If all the sunbeams
Were bubblegum and ice cream
Oh, what a sun that would be!
Standing outside, with my mouth open wide
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
If all the sunbeams
Were bubblegum and ice cream
Oh, what a sun that would be!
I’m Bringing Home a Baby Bumble Bee
This classic silly song is interactive. Kids can use their hands to demonstrate holding, squishing, licking, wiping and wringing their bumble bee.
I’m bringing home my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m bringing home my baby bumble bee – OUCH!! It stung me!!
I’m squishin’ up my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m squishin’ up my baby bumble bee – EW!! What a mess!!
I’m lickin’ up my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m lickin’ up my baby bumble bee – ICK!! I feel sick!!
I’m throwin’ up my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m throwin’ up my baby bumble bee – OH!! What a mess!!
I’m wipin’ up my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m wipin’ up my baby bumble bee – OOPS!! Mommy’s new towel!!
I’m wringin’ out my baby bumble bee
Won’t my Mommy be so proud of me I’m wringing out my baby bumble bee – Bye-Bye baby bumble bee!!
Where is Thumbkin
By Molly Boylan and Michael E. Renzi
This classic helps kids learn the names of their fingers. They can hold each finger up, wiggle it as they ask how it is, and then put it behind their back when it runs away.
Where is Thumbkin?
Where is Thumbkin? Here I am! Here I am!
How are you today, sir?
Very well, I thank you
Run away Run away
Where is Pointer?
Where is Pointer? Here I am! Here I am!
How are you today, sir?
Very well, I thank you
Run away Run away
Where is Middleman?
Where is Middleman? Here I am! Here I am
How are you today, sir?
Very well, I thank you
Run away Run away
Where is Ringman?
Where is Ringman? Here I am! Here I am!
How are you today, sir?
Very well, I thank you
Run away Run away
Where is Pinkie?
Where is Pinkie? Here I am! Here I am!
How are you today, sir?
Very well, I thank you
Run away Run away
Underwear
By Wendy Kellogg
Underwear, underwear, send a pair, send a pair, I can wear
For I left mine lying, on a line a drying
And now I need them they’re not there
Underwear, underwear, get a pair, get a pair, anywhere
The bugle’s blowing, I must be going
For I’ve got to get there if I have to go there bare
The Animals on the Farm
To the tune of wheels on the bus
The cows in the barn go moo moo moo,
moo moo moo moo moo moo
The cows in the barn go moo moo moo
All day long
The ducks in the pond go quack quack quack
quack quack quack quack quack quack
The ducks in the pond go quack quack quack
All day long!
The pigs in the pen go oink oink oink
oink oink oink oink oink oink
The pigs in the barn go oink oink oink
All day long
The sheep in the field go baa baa baa
baa baa baa baa baa baa
The sheep in the field go baa baa baa
All day long
Once I Caught a Fish
One, two, three, four, five
Once I caught a fish alive.
six, seven, eight, nine, ten,
Then I let it go again.
Why did you let it go?
Because it bit my finger so.
Which finger did it bite?
The little finger on my right!
The Hand Song
Open them, shut them (open and shut fists)
Open them, shut them
Give a little clap
Open them, shut them
Open them, shut them
Lay them in your lap
Creep them, creep them,
Creep them, creep them
Right up to your chin (walk hands up body to chin)
Open wide your little mouth but do not put them in
Roll them, roll them,
Roll them, roll them
Roll them just like this
Shake them, shake them
Shake them, shake them
Blow a little kiss!
One Two Buckle My Shoe
One, two, buckle my shoe
Three, four, shut the door
Five, six, pick up sticks
Seven, eight, lay them straight
Nine, ten, begin again
Now everybody sing with me
One, two, buckle my shoe
Three, four, shut the door
Five, six, pick up sticks
Seven, eight, lay them straight
Nine, ten, begin again
Okay everybody, one more time
One, two, buckle my shoe
Three, four, shut the door
Five, six, pick up sticks
Seven, eight, lay them straight
Nine, ten, that’s the end
That’s the end I did it
Ten Little Fingers
I have ten little fingers
and they all belong to me I can make them do things
Do you want to see?
I can close them up tight
I can open them wide
I can put them together
I can make them hide
I can make them fly high
I can make them go low
I can fold them like this and hold them just so
Hickory Dickory Dock
Hickory dickory dock.
The mouse went up the clock
The clock struck one.
The mouse went down
Hickory dickory dock
Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock, tick tock
Teddy Bear
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear turn around
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch the ground
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear reach up high
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch the sky
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear bend down low
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear touch your toes
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear go to bed
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear rest your head
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear turn out the lights
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear say goodnight
If You’re An Elephant and You Know It
To the tune of if you’re happy and you know it
If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet
If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet
If you’re an elephant and you know it and you really wanna show it
If you’re an elephant and you know it stomp your feet!
If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down
If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down
If you’re a monkey and you know it and you really wanna show it
If you’re a monkey and you know it jump up and down!
If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws
If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws
If you’re a crocodile and you know it and you really wanna show it
If you’re a crocodile and you know it snap your jaws!
If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar
If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar
If you’re a lion and you know it and you really wanna show it
If you’re a lion and you know it give a roar!
Silly Song Videos
Shake Our Sillies Out
Help kids get some energy out with this interactive song.
Funny Face Song
Kids will practice identifying feelings as they make an angry face, a surprised face, and a whole bunch of funny faces.
Do You Like Broccoli Ice Cream?
Besides making them laugh, this song gets your kid to nod their head yes to liking broccoli.
The Wonky Donkey
Ever walk down the road and find a donkey with three legs and one eye who loves country music? No? This song explores just that, to hilarious effect.
Herman the Worm
This song utilizes the repetition often found in kid’s songs, while providing practice counting and identifying different foods.
The Feelings Song
This slow paced song helps kids identify different feelings, while reinforcing the message that all feelings are okay.
The Color Song
This song is surprisingly catchy, and helps kids learn colors while identifying different feelings.
