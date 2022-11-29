Streaming The Beloved 'Rudolph' Christmas Special Will Cost You

As we get deeper into the holiday season, now is a good time to mark our calendars to set aside time for our favorite holiday movies. For many, the classic 1964 stop-motion animated special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is always included in our plans. But, unfortunately, if you’re planning to stream the beloved story, it will cost you. Here’s what you need to know.

How to stream ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The 52-minute-long special featuring Rudolph, one of Santa’s reindeer who runs away after being made fun of because of his red, shiny nose, has been a mainstay tradition for the holiday season since it was released in the early ’60s.

The story has everything that makes a holiday movie a classic — a relatable story, catchy songs, and a feel-good ending. Sprinkle in the charm that is hard to recreate, and it’s not surprising the nearly 60-year-old classic is still a yearly must-watch.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to stream the movie to fit it into your family’s busy schedule, you will have to pay for it. Rudolph the Reindeer won’t be available in any streaming service’s library this season. That means you won’t be able to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, or any other platform through your streaming subscription.

How to watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ on demand.

While the special won’t be available on a streaming platform as part of the service, you can still watch the show on demand when it suits you and the family best. But you’ll have to pay for it.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is available on Amazon Prime, but you’ll need to fork out $9.99. The purchase will mean the classic stays in your library so you can watch it when you want, how often you want, and for next year.

When will ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ air on TV?

According to the network’s holiday lineup, if you’re hoping to catch the classic special on traditional TV, there will be one air date and time on CBS.

This year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on CBS on Tuesday, November 29th, at 8/7c.

Additionally, Freeform will air the special several times before the end of the season, according to its holiday lineup, which is as follows: