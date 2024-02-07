Disney Will Drop A Sequel To One Of Its Best Movies Ever — This Year

Believe it or not, it’s been eight years since Moana hit theaters. Other than the first Frozen in 2014, it’s hard to name a bigger Disney hit. From its extremely memorable songs (“You’re Welcome!”) to its epic scope, Moana lives up to the hype and is particularly wonderful for families looking for a Disney adventure narrative that rejects a romance plot. The Rock’s take on Maui is a brilliant cipher for all kinds of dad energy, while Moana herself is one of the best Disney heroes ever. Period.

And now, in 2024, a sequel is actually happening. To be clear, Moana 2 is not the same movie as the live-action Moana that Dwayne Johnson has been talking about. This new film is a straight-up sequel to the first Moana and will hit theaters in late 2024. Should families be pumped? Probably. If Moana 2 is even close to being as good as the original, it will be one of the best family films of the year.

According to a press release from Disney:

“Moana 2” takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 release date and trailer

As of this writing, there’s no release date or trailer for Moana 2. But, Disney says that we can expect the new movie in fall 2024.