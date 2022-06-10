There’s real dinosaurs. And then there’s “Jurassic” dinosaurs.
“In Jurassic Park, Dr. Ian Malcom famously said “life… finds a way,” but when it comes to the scientific accuracy of this franchise, perhaps the more appropriate quote would be “lies… find a way.” With Jurassic World: Dominion surely about to add some more scientific inaccuracies to the mix, here are ten of the biggest paleontology errors in the Jurassic series.
Universal
Real specimens of mosasaurs were just shy of 13 meters long. But the one in Jurassic World (2015). looks to be upwards of 30 meters long and then close to 75 meters long in the sequel! For comparison, a blue whale, the largest animal of all time, is 30 meters long.