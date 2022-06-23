26 Years Later, Beavis and Butt-Head Finally Get A Movie Sequel

They’re back! If you can believe it, a new feature-length Beavis and Butt-Head movie just dropped and you can watch it online right now. But, what about watching the old show? We’ve got answers for that, too.

In a hilarious sci-fi multiverse-spanning epic called Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the most beloved ‘90s slackers have returned, and your inner teenager couldn’t be happier. Here’s whats’ going on.

How to stream Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe

The biggest news about the new Beavis and Butt-Head movie is that it’s pretty much a a sci-fi epic, that involves spae and time travel. Yes, Beavis and Butt-Head have time traveled from the 1990s to the year 2022. Is a ‘90s slacker perspective still relevant for 2022! You bet!

Without spoiling the movie, there’s a very real chance it will make you feel old. But that’s kind of the point. It’s sublime and stupid, just like you would hope. And yes, this is the first Beavis and Butt-Head movie since 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head do America.

How to stream classic Beavis and Butt-Head

The new movie dropped on June 23, and you can stream it in all of its glory on Paramount+ right now.

And yes, all the original Beavis and Butt-Head episodes are streaming on Paramount+, too.