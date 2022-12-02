How Parents Can Keep Spotify Playlists Free Of Random Kids Music

With the end of 2022 just around the corner, many of us are reflecting on our year. We look at the good, the bad, and everything in between. And Spotify makes this fun with its Spotify Wrapped, a year-end look at our individual listening habits.

If you excitedly opened yours only to be too embarrassed to share it because it’s full of kid songs, you’re probably a parent—and you’ve made a common mistake. Here’s what you need to know about how to separate your kids' music from your music on Spotify.

Is Your Spotify Wrapped Full of Kid Songs?

Spotify Wrapped is really fun to share with family and friends. The music app presents your history of music in fun, social-looking slides, each with a fun fact tailored to you. Which song was your most played? How many minutes did you spend listening to podcasts? Which music genre did you like the most? All those questions are answered in fun graphics. But as one writer for CNet points out, Spotify Wrapped hits differently for parents.

“In 2022, my Spotify Wrapped is a testament to a life torn asunder by the sticky hands of chaos gremlins intent on ripping my algorithms limb from limb,” Mark Serrels writes. “There is no Wet Leg, there is the Moana soundtrack. There is no Rosalia, there's that song that from the end of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. There is no Alvvays, there's… [checks notes] Bad Lip Reading?”

If you, too, have wrecked Spotify Wrapped statistics, you’re not alone. And there’s an easy way to fix this, so it doesn’t happen again next year if you use Spotify to appease the listening demands of your kids. It’s time to keep your Spotify playlists free from random kid music — and you can do that with Spotify Kids.

What Is Spotify Kids and How Do I Get It?

In February 2020, Spotify launched its kid-friendly app, Spotify Kids. The app allows kids to browse Spotify and listen to their favorite songs while giving parents more control over what their kids can and can’t access. The app also has a kid-friendly interface and has curated content for bedtime stories, lullabies, audiobooks—and those strange songs our kids are obsessed with, but we low-key hate.

Long story short: If you want to keep your kids’ weird songs out of your Spotify Wrapped data and song suggestions, you need to get Spotify Kids. The app is exclusively available to people who have a Spotify Family subscription.

Spotify Family allows up to six family members living in the same house to have their own Spotify account with one monthly fee. “With separate accounts, you can all enjoy your own ad-free music listening without having to take turns,” the description reads.

A subscription to Spotify Family, which will unlock Spotify Kids, will run you $15.99 a month, but it’s worth it if your kids and you listen to a lot of music. And especially if you’re tired of seeing Peppa Pig in your Wrapped details.

For more details on Spotify Kids and Spotify Family, visit Spotify.