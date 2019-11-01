The best Christmas jokes are, by nature, super corny and full of puns. In other words, they’re dad jokes. But unlike Halloween, Christmas isn’t an inherently goofy holiday and so the best Christmas riddles and jokes for kids tend toward Christmas puns… and jokes about things that just happen to be cold. To help you fulfill your essential holiday duty of giving the gift of laughter this holiday season, we want you to have a stash of corny Christmas and winter jokes for kids at the ready. Here are 35 pun-tastic Christmas dad jokes for kids. If at least one child laughs, then you know your work is done.

Q. How many presents can Santa fit in his sack for bad children? / A. Zero! Q. What did Santa Clause say to when he crashed his sleigh? / A. Well, now I’m really Scrooged. Q. What do elves do after school? / A. Their gnome work. Q. What’s red, white and blue at Christmas time? / A. A sad candy cane! Q. What did one snowman say to the other snowman? / A. “Can you smell carrots?” Q. What comes at the end of Christmas? / A. The letter “S”! Q. What do you call a grumpy reindeer? / A. Rude-olph. Q. What do angry mice send to each other in December? / A. Cross mouse cards! Q. What kind of ball doesn’t bounce? / A. A snow ball. Q. What is the wettest kind of animal in Santa’s workshop? / A. Rain-deer Q. What kind of Christmas present just can’t be beat? / A. A broken drum! Q. What did the judge say to the angry advent calendar? / A. Your days are numbered! Q. What’s a snowman’s favorite cereal? / A. Frosty Flakes Q. Why is Santa so jolly? / A. He has a really great sense of elf. Q. Where does Santa go when Christmas is over? / A. To a ho-ho-ho-tel Q. What do reindeer hang on their Christmas trees? / A. Horn-aments. Q. What kind of Christmas carols do you sing to fruit? / A. “Have Yourself a Berry Little Christmas” Q. What did Rudolph say about the big book of noses? / A. I already red that one. Q. Did you hear about the kid who was scared of Santa? / A. He was Claus-trophobic. Q. What is the best Christmas song to sing to your pet rock? / A. “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” Q. What’s the best Christmas present? / A. A broken drum – you just can’t beat it. Q. What do snowmen like to do at the weekend? / A. Just chill out. Q. What should you sing at a snowman’s birthday party? / A. F-reeze a jolly good fellow. Q. Which body part do you only see at Christmas? / A. The Mistle-toe. Q. What did Santa say when a reindeer snuck up on him and stuck a tooth in his arm? / A. Oh, silent bite! Q. What did the teacher say to Rudolph when he didn’t prepare for his test on the Civil War? / A. You’ll go down in history! Q. What do you call a snow monster that has a six-pack? / A. The Abdominal Snowman Q. What’s the weather report ever Christmas Eve? / A. There’s a 100 percent chance of reindeer. Q. Why does Kendrick Lamar love giving gifts? / A. He’s really good at wrapping! Q. What’s Frosty’s favorite dessert? / A. Ice Krispie treats. Q. What do you call a person who is afraid of Santa Claus? / A. Claustrophobic. Q. I come in many colors, so beautiful and bright, I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I? / A. Christmas Lights Q. If the end of the year is on December 31st, then what is the end of Christmas? / A. S