There’s nothing better than swapping out your SAD lamp for actual sunshine once spring rolls around. And even if you live somewhere with a temperate climate and haven’t been hunkered down in a puffer jacket for months, everyone feels a sense of renewal and energy around the vernal equinox. And anyone who cares at all about maintaining the timeless tradition of seasonal dad humor, will want to arm themselves with funny jokes and puns for winter, spring, and summer. Spring officially started on March 20th this year, but there’s no better way to keep the seasonal advantage going than to rain down fresh jokes on your kids.

Why was the bee mad? You’d be mad too if someone stole your honey and nectar. How excited was the gardener about spring? So excited he wet his plants. What does winter fat turn into? Spring rolls. How do you make a waterbed bouncier? Fill it with spring water. What is the shortest month of the year? M-A-Y. How do you know flowers are friendly? They always have new buds! How did the bee brush his hair? With a honeycomb. Why couldn’t the flower ride a bike? It lost its petals. Does February like March? No, but April May. When do monkeys fall from the sky? During APE-ril showers. What do you get when two plants kiss? Tulips! What goes up when the rain goes down? Umbrellas. What falls but never gets hurt? The rain! What did the tree say to spring? What a re-leaf! What did the dirt say to the rain? If this keeps up my name will be mud. Why is spring a great time to start a gardening business? Because it’s the season when you can really rake in the cash. Why couldn’t the flower ride its bike? It lost its petals. What did the big flower say to the little one? You’re really growing, bud! What’s a baby chick’s favorite plant? Egg-plants! What is the best flower for a boy to give his mom? A son-flower! What type of bird should you never take to the bank? A rob-in. Which month can’t make a decision? MAY-be. What kind of garden does a baker have? A flour garden. Why did the bird go to the hospital? It needed tweet-ment! Can bees fly in the rain? Not without their yellow jackets! Why did one bee tease the other bee? Because he was acting like a bay-bee! What do you call a girl with a frog on her head? Lily! How does the sun listen to music? On the ray-dio. Why did the farmer bury all his money? To make his soil rich. Why are frogs so happy? They eat whatever bugs them. What kind of bow can’t be tied or untied? A rainbow. Do you know about April 1st? Yes, I’m fooly aware of it! Why did the gardener plant a seed in the pond? To grow a water-melon. What is spring’s favorite type of pickles? Daffo-dills! Why did the worm cross the ruler? To become an inch worm. Does February like March? No, but April May. What’s a baby chick’s favorite food? Eggplant What’s a tree’s favorite drink? Root beer! Why is the letter A like a flower? A “b” comes after it! Why was the baby strawberry sad? His mom was in a jam! What do you call a well-dressed king of the jungle? A dandy lion! What flower does everyone have on their face? Two-lips! What kind of book does a rabbit like at bedtime? One with a hoppy ending! What happens when you tell an egg a joke? It cracks up. What did summer say to spring? Help – I’m about to fall! What month always asks questions and permission? May! Why is Yoda such a good gardener? He has a green thumb! What do gardeners wear on their legs? Garden hose! What do you call a bear caught in a spring shower? A drizzly bear! How do sheep celebrate Memorial Day? With a baa-baa cue!