Disneyland Upcycling Lets You Own A Piece Of Defunct Rides

Disneyland announced a new park initiative that solves a problem for the park and makes them money simultaneously. The new initiative is an innovative upcycling program that will let guests take home a piece of history from the park. Here's what's happening.

According to People, Disneyland recently had to remove several trees surrounding the park's Pirates of the Caribbean ride. But instead of snipping and ditching the trees or turning them into mulch, the company has turned the trees into limited edition keepsake memorabilia pieces for Disney fans to collect.

Disneyland made two pieces for fans to purchase, carving wood medallions to the theme of Pirates of the Caribbean. The first keepsake is an "elaborately hand-carved plaque" in a similar theme to the classic ride at the park. There are only four available to purchase, so it's a true keepsake piece that uber fans want to get their hands on.

The second offering is a timeline of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride that holds the history of the ride using the tree rings as time markers. The dates added to the trunk note significant dates since the ride opened in 1967. There will be slightly more of these available than the other piece — 45, to be exact.

Both limited edition keepsakes are available to purchase now at Disneyland Resort galleries. However, the cost of each isn't clear currently.

It sounds like Disney is going to keep the initiative and use it when future trees need to be removed for whatever reason. It’s a smart plan for the environment and the company, and Disney fans, too.

In addition to the upcycling initiative, Disney announced its donating $255,000 to TreePeople, a nonprofit that helps care for and plant new trees in the urban and mountain areas throughout Southern California.