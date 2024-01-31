Disney World Could Be Dethroned By An Unexpected Rival In 2025

Move over, Disney World — Universal Resort in Orlando is about to step up its game with major new renovations, set to be unveiled and open to the public in 2025. That new theme park? It’s called the Universal Epic Universe, and it looks like it will be a totally awesome, brand-new park that will transport you to four totally different worlds through portals you can walk through. Really.

Per the NBC Universal press release, the very first world that parkgoers will encounter is Celestial Park — a park that purports to be super green. (They say it puts the “park” back in “theme park.”) But! Celestial Park is more than just a lush, green park experience — it’s also a gateway to four totally new worlds that the park is building.

This is where it gets decidedly IP: though Universal Studios already has the wildly popular Harry Potter World, in which you can take a train ride on the Hogwarts Express, go to Hogsmeade and Hogwarts Castle, as well as hit Diagon Alley across two different Universal parks — the Epic Universe plans will expand the Harry Potter offerings well beyond what’s already there. One portal will apparently take you to experience new magic lands, the wizarding world of Paris and the Ministry of Magic — perfect for kids who love wizarding bureaucracy.

Perhaps the most exciting development will be Super Nintendo World. There’s not much known about this world except that you’ll be in the themed worlds of the twin plumbers Mario and Luigi and other major Mario characters, and it follows the California Super Nintendo World that only opened just a year ago, making it the first Super Nintendo World on the East Coast.

But wait, there’s more! There will also be a How To Train Your Dragon theme park that features the Isle of Berk. And, there’s a decidedly spooky Dark Universe “where guests encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.”

The park will also unveil three brand-spankin’ new hotels and tons of new restaurants.

Check out the full teaser for the new Epic Universe park below.