Exclusive: New Disney Spidey Special Spins a Father's Day Web

Spider-Man is back! And this time he’s bringing...his dad? In a new Father’s Day episode of the pre-school series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Miles Morales gets wrapped up in a new adventure with his dad, Jeff. In the new episode — coming Friday, June 17 — a Father's Day fishing trip is interrupted by Doc Ock, who plots to create whirlpools that will give her control of all fishing and sailing in the harbor. Fatherly is pleased to present an exclusive clip from the special, “Catch and Release.”

Watch it here!

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Father’s Day special 2022

Currently still in its first season, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker (Benjamin Valic), Gwen Stacy (Lily Sanfelippo), and Miles Morales (Jamari Fraser) as they join forces with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to battle such foes as Doc Ock, Rhino, and Green Goblin — in the process learning that teamwork is always the greatest path to saving the day.The Disney Channel and Disney Junior will launch season two of the show in August. Fans can expect to hear John Stamos as the voice of Iron Man/Tony Stark, Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, Maya Tuttle as Wasp, Hoku Ramirez as Reptil, Tom Wilson as Sandman, Stephanie Lemelin as Electro, and Jaiden Klein as Black Cat.

How to watch the Spidey Father’s Day Special

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends drops “Catch and Release," on Friday, June 17, at 8:30am ET /PT on Disney Channel and 12:30pm ET /PT on Disney Junior. You can watch those online with a Disney Junior subscription.

The previous batch of Spidey and His Amazing Friends is streaming on Disney+.