Disney Plus Is About To Correct Its Biggest Mistake

Since it launched in 2019, Disney+ has kept all of its shows in the same place. That is, until more recently, when, in 2023, the streaming service started brutally yanking entire new series from the platform in a cost-cutting measure that seemed to punish families who liked shows like Willow or The Mysterious Benedict Society. And, the worst part of this policy has been, to date, that if a show is a Disney+ original, it is not available on physical media — DVD or Blu-ray — at all.

But, that appears to be changing. New reports say that Disney+ originals from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises will finally get physical releases and hit Blu-ray. Nerdist reports that these Blu-ray releases will start releasing in late 2023, with Loki Season 1 coming on September 26. There are no pre-order links for any of these Blu-rays on Amazon or other retailers, but for now, the tentative Blu-ray release dates look like this:

September 26, 2023: Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: 4K UHD and Blu-ray

November 28, 2023: Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series:4K UHD and Blu-ray

December 12, 2023: Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: 4K UHD and Blu-ray

December 12, 2023: Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: 4K UHD and Blu-

Again, up until now, there was no indication that Disney+ would allow any of these original shows to end up on Blu-ray, meaning, watching these mega-popular shows was extra exclusive through the streaming service. Both Nerdist and StarWarsNews.Net indicate that these Blu-rays will be limited releases, which, in a way, echoes the Disney “vault” policy in regard to VHS releases in the ‘90s. Infamously, Disney tightly controlled the release of its various animated films on home video, and only released certain films within specific time periods, before pulling those movies from circulation.

In addition to withholding Blu-ray releases, Disney+ has a history of modifying original versions of certain shows (like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Clearly, once something hits Blu-ray, that version will become a somewhat “permanent” version of said show, at least for a little while. And of course, if Disney+ collapses at some point, or these Marvel and Star Wars shows don’t exist streaming anymore, then, of course, you can still watch the Blu-ray whenever you want. In 2019, Disney+ mistakenly assumed that people don’t care about owning the movies and shows they love. It seems that maybe, they’re on their way to fixing that error.