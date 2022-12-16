The new Disney+ documentary If These Walls Could Sing charts the entire history of Abbey Road studios, from The Beatles to Shirley Bassey to John Williams recording Star Wars scores, and everything in between. Hosted by Paul McCartney’s daughter, Mary McCartney, it’s a brilliantly rich and unmissable documentary, which would be on everyone’s late-night Disney+ binge list.

But for fans of 1990s rock music, there’s an odd bit of contradictory trivia embedded late in the documentary. When Oasis recorded their divisive 1997 album Be Here Now, it turns out, they were kicked out of Abbey Road studios for partying too hard. Or, wait, were they?

The documentary presents two contemporary interviews, one from older brother and songwriter Noel Gallagher, and another from younger brother and singer, Liam Gallagher. According to Noel “In ‘97 we were a bit boisterous and we were asked to leave.” But according to Liam “There was talk of us getting kicked out, but that never happened, I don’t think.”

The only thing the famously feuding brothers seem to agree on is that at some point during the Abbey Road recording studios of Be Here Now in 1997, the band played every single Beatles album back-to-back late at night, at very high volumes. “The reason we got asked to leave, was...all the lights were off, and we played all the Beatles albums back-to-back and excruciating volumes,” Noel Gallagher says. “And I think one of the things got blown up.”

But the younger Gallagher insists that while this extreme Beatles listening party did happen, that the band wasn’t kicked out. “Whoever come in here and smash things up, needs smashing up themselves,” Liam Gallagher says.

So there you have it. The dream of the chaotic ‘90s is alive and well in a new documentary on Disney+. Come from these random and hilarious interviews, and stay for the deeply layered and brilliant look at a place in the world that created the greatest music of all time.

If These Walls Could Sing is streaming now on Disney+.