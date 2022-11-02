Disney has released the full trailer for its new movie, Disenchanted, a sequel to the surprise 2007 hit Enchanted. The film reunites most of the original cast members and offers a unique view of the world of make-believe, showing what happens after the “happily ever after.” The funny thing is that this is the kind of sequel nobody expected or asked for. And yet, that’s exactly what might make this all work.

Disney’s Disenchanted picks up a decade after the last movie ended

According to the new trailer, Disenchanted reunites the original characters, including Giselle (played by Amy Adams) and Robert (played by Patrick Dempsey), ten years after they met and got married, which we saw playout in the original Enchanted film.

While Gisele was enamored with city life when she first arrived from her animated land of Andalasia, that has worn off, and she’s ready to go back home. So with Robert’s teenage daughter Morgan and the couple’s new baby girl, “they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life.”

However, as we know, even the best-laid plans sometimes go sideways, and Gisele learns quickly that her home isn’t the same as it was before she left.

“Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy,” the official logline for the film reads.

“Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”

This dose of realism might be strange for a Disney film like this, but it’s a very welcome and surprising twist! Disenchanted feels like the kind of Disney sequel nobody could ever have imagined ten years ago, which is exactly the point.

What’s the release date for Disenchanted?

Disenchanted will be released exclusively on Disney+ and will hit the streaming platform on November 18, 2022.

Until then, you can rewatch Enchanted and refamiliarize yourself with the characters — and the catchy songs. Enchanted is available to stream now on Disney+.