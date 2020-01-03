They say laughter is the soul of romance, which means corny jokes must be the bedrock of a happy marriage. The value of a cute love joke or a flirty knock-knock joke is well known to those who grew up in the pre-meme era when the only messages you could pass to a cute classmate were folded notes or chalky candy hearts.

In the tradition of the classic “I Choo-Choo-Choose You,” these puns and cheesy jokes are family-friendly but a little flirty, meaning they can earn you a laugh from your kid and a wink (or an eye-roll) from your significant other. As important as it is for any corny love joke to be clever, a little chemistry is also an essential ingredient. These cute knock-knock jokes are guaranteed to give you the giggles and major googly eyes.

Why shouldn’t you fall in love with a pastry chef? They will dessert you. What did the cat say to her girlfriend? “You’re purrr-fect for me.” What did the light bulb say to the switch? “You turn me on.” Why did the angel always wear a bow in her hair? Wearing an arrow would be dangerous. What do you call two cupids who fall in love? A match made in heaven. What kind of architecture makes people fall in love? Heart deco. Why did the soccer player dislike Valentine’s Day? He hated getting red cards. What did the calculator say to the pencil? “You can always count on me!” What did the squirrel say to his lover? “I’m nuts about you!” What did the lightbulb say to their sweetie? “I love you a whole watt!” What do you call two birds who are in love? Tweethearts! What did one watermelon say to the other? “You’re one in a melon!” Why did the man accuse his wife of robbery? She stole his heart. What did the barista say to his crush? “I like you a latte.” Who always has a date on Valentine’s Day? The calendar! What did the woman with a broken leg say to her crush? “I’ve got a crutch on you!” Why did the melons get married in a church? They cantaloupe. What did the octopus say to its octopus crush? “I wanna hold your hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand.” What did one little flame say to the other? “We’re a perfect match.” What do you call a colorful heart that loves books? Well read. Why didn’t the skeleton send any cards? His heart wasn’t in it. What did the paper clip say to the magnet? “I find you very attractive.” When one satellite dish falls in love with another, what’s the best part of the wedding? The reception. How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend? He gave her a ring! What do squirrels give each other? Forget-me-nuts. What did one oar say to the other? “Can I interest you in a little row-mance?” What did the snake say to his girlfriend? “Give me a little hiss.” What do you get when you kiss a dragon? Burnt lips. What did the volcano say to its true love? “I lava you!” What did one raspberry say to the other? “I love you berry much.” What did the stamp say to the envelope? “I’m stuck on you.” What does the ghost call his true love? His ghoul-friend. What did the Australian zoologist do with his sweetheart? Spend koala-ty time together. What did one grizzly say to the other? “I’ve bear-ed my soul!” What did the deer say to its baby? “I’m fawning over you!” What did the poodles say to each other after making up? “Life is dog-gone ruff without you.” What do you call two rabbits in bed? Snuggle-bunnies. What do you call a pair of fish? Sole-mates. What do you say about two fish getting married? They made it o-fish-al. Why are dolphins so confident? They live life with porpoise. What did Dolly Parton sing to the orca? “I whale always love you.” Why did the bee not trust her boyfriend? His stories were un-bee-lievable. Why is it wise to never break up with a goalie? Because he’s a keeper. Why is Spider-Man the perfect boyfriend? Because he’ll always stick beside you. How did the astronaut’s girlfriend respond when he proposed to her in space? “I’m so happy I can’t breathe!” Which song do sunflowers listen to when their girlfriend goes to work? “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone.” How do you get a banker to fall in love with you? Pique their interest. Where do hotdogs take their partners on Valentine’s Day? To the meatball.

Extra-Cute Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Spelling bee. / Spelling bee who? / Spelling be mine: B-E-M-I-N-E. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Olive. / Olive who? / Olive you. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Honeydew! / Honeydew who? / Honeydew you know how much I love you? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Juno. / Juno who? / Juno I love you, don’t you? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Hershey’s. / Hershey’s who? / Hershey’s *kiss*. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Kiss. / Kiss who? / Kiss me! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Orange. / Orange who? / Orange you stunning. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Candice. / Candice who? / Candice be love I’m feeling right now? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Owl. / Owl who? / Owl be seeing you real soon. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Aherd. / Aherd who? / Aherd you like guys who tell knock-knock jokes. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Cheese. / Cheese who? / Cheese awful cute, ain’t she? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Wire. / Wire who? / Wire you and me not out on a date? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Gopher. / Gopher who? / Gopher me, not some other guy. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Pauline. / Pauline who? / I think I’m Pauline in love with you. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Kiss. / Kiss who? / Kiss me! Obviously! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Iguana. / Iguana who? / Iguana take you out this weekend. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Disguise! / Disguise who? / (Point thumbs at your chest) Disguise your boyfriend! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Ben. / Ben who? / Ben thinking about you all day! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Snow. / Snow who? / Snow use, I still can’t stop thinking about you! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Wendy. / Wendy who? / Wendy you think we can go on a date? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Aldo. / Aldo who? / Aldo anything for you! Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Baby Yoda. / Baby Yoda who? / Baby, Yoda one for me! Knock, knock! Who’s there? / Adore. / Adore who? / Adore you, who else? Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Muffin. / Muffin who? / Muffin in this world can keep us apart. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Needle. / Needle who? / I needle little love right now. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Cynthia. / Cynthia who? / Cynthia been away, I’ve missed you. Knock, knock. Who’s there? / Pear. / Pear who? / We’d make a great pear, don’t you think?