Chris Pratt’s 10 Favorite Coming-Of-Age Movies For Kids Ignites R-Rated Movie Debate

There are some movies we watched as kids that helped us gear up for entering adulthood. These “coming-of-age” movies made us laugh, answered questions we had, and helped us feel like we’re not alone. Some, obviously, are more serious than others and it’s not likely we could all agree on the top ten favorites. But what people on social media seem to agree on is that Chris Pratt should not be in charge of a top ten list of coming-of-age movies.

Chris Pratt was a guest on Smartless, a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett recently, according to a now viral tweet. On the podcast, Pratt spoke about a camping trip he has scheduled with his 9-year-old son Jack and how he plans to spend those 10 days watching some “coming-of-age” movies.

“Ten days, ten movies,” he said, before sharing the list of movies he’s planning to watch with Jack. And it was that list that made the tweet go viral.

Here’s Pratt’s list of “coming-of-age” movies:

Rambo: First Blood (R) Dumb and Dumber (PG-13) White Fang (PG) Pee Wee’s Big Adventure (PG) Rudy (PG) Toy Soldiers (R) Red Dawn (PG-13) Bloodsport (R) Crouching Tiger (PG-13) Monty Python and the Holy Grail (PG)

I, personally, think the list is bananas because there’s not one on there that makes any sense for being a “coming-of-age” movie. But it seems the idea of a child watching a movie that has an R rating while with his dad is what made people really upset.

Tweet after tweet questioned Pratt’s decision to watch the movies with his kiddo, but others were pressed that he wanted to watch movies while camping, too.

There were a few other tweets who agreed that these aren’t really what we would consider a “coming-of-age” movie. Perhaps he just meant that these are movies you watch that help you grow up? Or ones that made him grow up when he saw them?

Either way, some of the movies are good in a nostalgic kind of way. We won’t argue that Dumb and Dumber isn’t a good movie. It’s great But it’s a weird movie playlist, in general. The question is, are parents okay with watching R-rated movies with their kids? And, the truth is, it depends on the movie?