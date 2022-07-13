Yes! Bluey Season 3 Disney+ Release Date Finally Confirmed

Things are about to get more wackadoo but in a really fun way. Our toddler's favorite TV show, Bluey, finally has a date for when Season 3 will be available to stream on Disney+. Our kids have had patience, rewatching Seasons 1 and 2 repeatedly. But new episodes are coming, and we've got all the details. Here's what you need to know.

When Will Bluey Season 3 be available on Disney+?

Bluey Season 3 is hitting Disney+ on August 10, both in the United States and worldwide. Kids (TBH, parents, too) have been waiting to hear a release date since a third season was confirmed to be in the works.

In just under a month, we'll be able to stream the new season since it's already been produced and aired in Australia, where the show originated. Ludo Studio produced this season for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios. Like for previous seasons, Joe Brumm was on hand to create and write the adventures of Bluey and Bingo.

How Many Episodes will Bluey Season 3 have?

Season 3 will be released in two chunks instead of having all episodes available. But before you panic, a large portion will still be available on August 10.

Per Vulture, the first release will contain 25 episodes of all 7 minutes each. That's 175 minutes or close to three hours of viewing time. If your kids are anything like ours, they'll probably be happy to watch each episode three or four times, so you'll get a good 11-and-a-half hours of Bluey.

The release date for the remaining 7-minute-long episodes hasn't been released yet. But the press release promises the rest of the episodes will be available later.

How Can Your Kids Watch Bluey Season 3?

The new Bluey episodes will be available to stream in the United States on Disney+. However, Season 3 will also be available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, eventually.

There hasn't been a release date for when the channels will have the episodes, but it's slated to be sometime later this year.

What Can We Expect From Season 3 of Bluey?

We don't know a whole lot of details on what to expect in Season 3 of Bluey. However, the press release teased some storylines, including "original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others."

Another tidbit of information we do know is that it "also include[s] a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life," according to the press release.

Also, fair warning, there is going to be "at least one episode that will make the grownups cry."

While your kids wait for Season 3 of Bluey to drop, Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Disney+ now to stream.