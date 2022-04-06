Just about everyone knows some fun facts about Star Wars. The franchise is so ubiquitous that even people who haven’t seen any of the films know who Darth Vader is, usually can summarize key plot points, and sometimes accurately identify a starship or two. But beyond easy Star Wars trivia questions there are hundreds of facts that people who have seen the films a handful of times might not know.

However strong the Force is with you, here are a variety of Star Wars trivia questions to test your knowledge. Easy Star Wars trivia questions to break up the monotony of a family road trip, challenging Star Wars trivia questions to help you brush up for the office trivia party, and even some difficult Star Wars trivia questions to use if you want to try to stump – or impress – the most hardcore Star Wars fan in your life.

Easy Star Wars Trivia Questions

How many engines are on an X-wing fighter? Answer: 4 What kind of fighters are flown by the Empire? Answer: TIE Fighters Who built C-3PO? Answer: Anakin Skywalker What substance was Han Solo frozen in? Answer: Carbonite What is “Baby Yoda’s” real name? Answer: Grogu What are the dark side users of the Force called? Answer: The Sith On what planet do Han and Chewie meet Luke? Answer: Tatooine What Animal do Han and Luke ride in the Snow on Hoth? Answer: Tauntaum What color is Yoda’s lightsaber in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith? Answer: Green What are the creatures, living on Endor, that helped the Rebels to defeat the second Death Star? Answer: Ewoks On which planet do we first meet Rey in The Force Awakens? Answer: Jakku Luke lost which of his hands in a fight with Darth Vader? Answer: His right hand. Question: Who killed Qui-Gon Jinn? Answer: Darth Maul.

Challenging Star Wars Trivia Questions

Who adopted Anakin and Padmé’s daughter? Answer: Bail Organa. In The Force Awakens, what abandoned vehicle does Rey live in? Answer: AT-AT What was the first location on which the Death Star’s destructive capability is tested? Answer: Jeddah What is Count Dooku’s Sith name? Answer: Darth Tyranus Who was Qui-Gon Jinn’s Jedi Master? Answer: Count Dooku/Darth Tyranus What creature does Chewbacca roast for dinner in The Last Jedi? Answer: Porgs What alien race does Admiral Ackbar belong to? Answer: Mon Calamari. C-3PO claims to be fluent in over how many forms of communication? Answer: Over six million. Lightsabers are powered by what type of crystal? Answer: Kyber crystal. In The Rise of Skywalker Who is the black market droidsmith Poe knows on Kijimi? Answer: Babu Frik. In The Force Awakens, what kind of creature is Han Solo hauling on the freighter ship? Answer: Rathtars Who preceded Senator Palpatine as Chancellor of the Galactic Senate? Answer: Finis Valorum In The Phantom Menace which race does Anakin win? Answer: The Boonta Eve Podrace What species of relatively small height helped freeze Han Solo in carbonite? Answer: Ugnaughts In The Book of Boba Fett what is the liquid Boba Fett sleeps in? Answer: A Bacta Tank

Hard Star Wars Trivia Questions

What department did Finn work in as a stormtrooper? Answer: Sanitation Which pilot had the callsign RED 6 during the Battle of Yavin? Answer: Porkins What does TIE Fighter stand for? Answer: Twin Ion Engine Han Solo upgraded the Millennium Falcon from which stock starship? Answer: Corellian YT-1300f Where was the first appearance of Boba Fett? Answer: The Star Wars Holiday Special. Lando Calrissian’s operation on Cloud City mines what type of gas? Answer: Tibanna gas What cell number did Luke and Han rescue Princess Leia from in A New Hope? Answer: 2187 On what planet did General Grevious die? Answer: Utapau What approximate odds does C3PO give Han for successfully navigating the asteroid field? Answer: 3,720 to 1 What was Galen Erso’s nickname for his daughter? Answer: Stardust. At what age did Padmé Amidala become a queen? Answer: 14 years old In Attack of the Clones, who is the leader of the Techno Union Army? Answer: Watt Tambor

