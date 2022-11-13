7 Best Neil Young Songs To Celebrate His 77th Birthday Rocking The Free World

Neil Percival Young turns 77 years young today, and he’s still rocking in the free world. The Canadian-American musician has recorded more than 1100 songs in his career as part of Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, and as a solo artist. To celebrate the icon’s birthday, check out seven of our favorites, in no particular order.

(Also, a reminder: You can’t listen to most of Neil Young on Spotify, so you’ll have to stick to iTunes, or, as we prefer, vinyl records.)