The Best Lord of the Rings Baby Names To Rule Them All

On September 21, 1937, the world was changed. When J.R.R. Tolkien published The Hobbit, the potential of imaginative fiction was blown wide open. A talented linguist in real life, Tolkien’s stories of the fantasy realm of Middle-earth in Lord of the Rings were populated with unforgettable names.

Here are the eight best baby names from the entire pantheon of books, movies, and shows. Somewhere, there’s the perfect name for your little Hobbit or Elf.