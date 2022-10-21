The 7 Most Hilarious Princess Leia Quotes To Celebrate Carrie Fisher's Birthday

In 2016, the world lost not only one of the greatest actresses of all time, but a wonderful memoirist, screenplay writer, and performer. Carrie Fisher’s vibrance extended way beyond her most famous role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. And yet, as she noted in her final memoir, The Princess Diarist, she had more than a little bit in common with Leia. Their biggest shared trait: They were both hilarious.

To celebrate what would have been Fisher’s 66th birthday, here are seven of the funniest Leia quips that capture the essence of Star Wars, and the immortal spirit of Carrie Fisher.